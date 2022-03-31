US states close mass test and vaccine sites, but uptick in virus may loom

States like Illinois are shuttering free COVID-19 testing
sites after nearly two years of operation. Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii and Ohio
have stopped releasing daily data on virus hospitalisations, infections and
deaths. And, perhaps most notably, some places are diminishing their campaigns
to vaccinate residents even as federal authorities announced Tuesday that
people 50 and older could get a second booster shot.
The slowing of state and local efforts comes as the virus in
the United States appears, at least for now, to be in retreat, with cases
falling swiftly in recent weeks.
But the cutbacks also arrive at a moment when a more
transmissible version of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, known as BA.2,
is spreading through Europe, Asia and is now the dominant version of new virus
cases in the United States. New coronavirus infections are edging upward once
again in several states, including New York.
And Americans are still lagging behind many other countries
in vaccination. Only about 65% of Americans have received initial shots, and
less than one-third of Americans have had a first booster shot.
If another surge in the pandemic is ahead, public health
officials said, it could be a challenge to quickly ramp up the vaccination and
testing sites and other measures that are now being shut down.
“We have to be cautious in how we move forward,” said Dr Ben
Weston, chief health policy adviser for Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, where he
has kept vaccine clinics open. “Imagine that we’re a boat at sea and we just
got off the largest tidal wave we’ve ever been on. It would be a strange time
to throw out the life jackets.”
Some health officials said that they were merely shifting
their efforts in the face of dwindling demand for both COVID tests and
vaccines, with fewer than 225,000 shots administered across the country each
day.
Dr Allison Arwady, Chicago’s top health official, said that
two popular vaccination initiatives — a $50 gift card incentive and a programme
to vaccinate Chicagoans in their homes any day of the week — would be pared
down in April.
“It’s definitely the time to be pulling back on some
resources,” Arwady said.
Demand for vaccines has waned, she explained, and she is
trying to save money as she anticipates cuts in federal funding because of an
impasse in Washington over COVID spending.
In San Antonio, with a majority of residents already
immunised and case numbers at a low, demand for vaccines at the mass site
outside the city’s Alamodome has dropped, said Miguel Cervantes, the city’s
public health administrator. The site closed Friday after 15 months of
continuous operation and more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. At its peak,
it administered roughly 3,500 vaccinations a day. Last week, it averaged fewer
than 50.
“We haven’t seen the numbers to support a need for a site,”
Cervantes said.
The high price of maintaining the site’s staffing and
equipment is a less cost-effective use of those resources than smaller,
community-based events, he added. And with the 64,000-seat Alamodome stadium
now hosting a full slate of sports and concerts, the parking lot has returned
to its pre-pandemic use.
“If people aren’t walking in the door, it burns a lot of
cash to have a fully staffed testing centre,” said Andrew Noymer, a public
health professor at the University of California, Irvine.
“So I can understand why states and localities are closing
them. We’re going to have to find a way to be flexible.”
Federal dollars for the COVID pandemic have been dwindling
in recent days, as a fund designated to reimburse tests and treatment for the
uninsured is no longer accepting claims. State and local officials, alarmed by
debates in Washington over the future of COVID funding, have anticipated that
they will face tighter budgets in the near future if federal funds are cut.
Targeted, community-based events are more effective at
reaching those who remain unvaccinated, said Dr Desmar Walkes, medical director
for the city of Austin, Texas, which has shut down all but one of its mass
vaccination sites.
“We’re at that point where the one-on-one conversations and
having the ability to have community partners go in and educate on the safety
of the vaccine and answer questions is giving us a little better acceptance,”
Walkes said.
Her department is seeing a higher rate of uptake through
mobile clinics at long-term care facilities, schools, workplaces, and even
soccer games than at mass vaccination sites, she said.
If demand for vaccines, testing and treatment increase amid
a looming wave of the BA.2 subvariant, health officials say, they can easily
restart these programmes. It would take just a few days to do so in Austin,
Walkes said.
But some experts expressed doubt that resuming operations at
testing and treatment sites could happen as quickly as needed in the event of a
surge.
Adriane Casalotti, the chief of government and public
affairs for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said
that during lulls when cases are low, health departments could be taking the
time to plan and prepare for what is next. Shuttering larger-scale efforts like
testing sites follows a certain logic — but leaves a community vulnerable.
“In a situation where you don’t have long testing lines,
people think, We can get rid of this testing site,” she said. “That might work
for this week and next week, but ramping something like that backup — if the
situation changes on the ground — is really hard.”
Public health experts worry that Americans have moved on
from the pandemic before it is over and that the United States could be
unprepared for another wave. The virus is still causing the deaths of more than
700 Americans each day.
“We’re in this phase of the pandemic where we’re
transitioning,” said Aubree Gordon, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the
University of Michigan. “It’s still really critical that testing is readily
available — you can’t know what’s going on if you’re not looking at it.”
At the same time that vaccination and testing efforts are
falling increasingly on community health centres and local clinics, these
providers are seeing their funding disappear. For months, Kintegra Health,
which operates health centres across central North Carolina, has relied on
money from Health Resources & Services Administration. A federal programme,
it provides reimbursements for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccine
administration for uninsured patients, facilitating thousands of tests and
vaccinations a day, primarily in mobile clinics.
But officials said that the programme would stop accepting
claims because of a lack of funding, forcing the health centre to halt its
mobile clinics.
“I’m concerned about what’s next, because when I shut it
down and all these people go find other jobs and the next variant comes along,
will I be ready?” said Robert Spencer, chief executive of Kintegra Health.
In many states, services that local and state governments
administered are shifting to traditional health care providers.
By mid-April, pharmacies and health care providers will
deliver all vaccines in Vermont as the state government winds down its vaccine
sites. Demand for vaccines from state-run sites has plummeted by 77% in the
past 30 days. The only providers that reported a modest uptick in vaccinations
were primary-care offices.
“The reintegration back into the health care system of
vaccination is really the path forward,” said Dr Mark Levine, commissioner of
the state’s Department of Health. “People aren’t going to those other sites;
they’re showing drop-off. And they’re going to the health care system, where
they belong and where immunisation has always occurred.”
In Vermont, the state has also transitioned its state-run
testing sites primarily into distribution centres for rapid at-home tests,
rather than PCR tests. That means that the state has a blurrier picture of the
number of COVID cases in the state, but Levine said state health officials had
already moved away from focusing on case counts, relying instead on wastewater
surveillance and genome sequencing to keep track of the virus.
The state still posts a report of new daily COVID cases five
days a week on its website but is planning to soon follow the lead of many
other states in posting a weekly report instead.
Many states have switched to weekly from daily reporting of
new cases on public dashboards. Officials say that it is time-intensive to
publicly update data every day and that daily variation in the data makes it less
meaningful than weekly reports. Instead, some are releasing it on public
dashboards only once a week, in keeping with reports on other ailments, like
the flu.
In Chicago, Arwady said the city was still trying to
vaccinate every Chicagoan — keeping its at-home vaccine option open four days a
week instead of seven, telephoning residents who are eligible for boosters and
tracing contacts in high-risk settings such as prisons and nursing homes.
Even at a time when COVID infections are low, she worries
that cuts in federal funding could be detrimental in the long run and threaten
the country’s ability to face future surges of the pandemic.
“I am concerned about this idea that ‘COVID’s over, we can
stop funding public health,’” she said. “That will put us right back where we
were.”
