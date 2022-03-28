China's Shanghai launches two-phase lockdown as COVID surges

The snap lockdown, announced by Shanghai's city government
on Sunday, will split the city in two roughly along the Huangpu River for nine
days to allow for "staggered" testing. It is the biggest
COVID-related disruption to hit the city.
While residents east of the Huangpu were confined to their
homes, those in the west stockpiled groceries and other essential goods as they
prepared for a similar fate starting on Apr 1, with delivery services
overwhelmed and supermarkets running low on supplies.
"Many wholesale markets are now closed," said Bi
Yingwu, a 50-year old stallholder. "Some vendors are reluctant to buy in
vegetables. If we cannot get vegetables from wholesalers or the wet market is
closed, we are finished."
The lockdown order marks a turnaround for Shanghai's
authorities, which as late as Saturday denied the city would be locked down as
it pursued a more piecemeal "slicing and gridding" approach to try to
rein in infections.
Wu Fan, a member of Shanghai's expert COVID team, said
recent mass testing had found "large scale" infections throughout the
city, triggering the stronger response.
"Containing the large scale outbreak in our city is
very important because once infected people are put under control, we have
blocked transmission," she told a briefing, adding that testing would be
carried out until all risks were eliminated.
Shanghai said earlier this month that its daily testing
capacity was around 3 million, but Chen Erzhen, a doctor in charge of a city
quarantine facility, warned it still might not be enough to outpace the rapid
spread of the virus.
"When case numbers reach a certain level, the
difficulty of relying upon previous staff deployments increases by a large
degree," he told government newspaper Liberation Daily, adding that the
new lockdown should at least ensure the "stillness" required to bring
the outbreak under control.
Though still low by global standards, Shanghai recorded a
record 3,450 asymptomatic COVID cases on Sunday, accounting for nearly 70% of
the nationwide total, along with 50 symptomatic cases.
Nationwide, there were 5,134 new asymptomatic and 1,219
symptomatic cases on Sunday, the health authority said in its regular bulletin.
DISRUPTIONS
As a major engine of China's economy, Shanghai has been
trying to heed President Xi Jinping's call to minimise the impact of COVID
controls on businesses and people's lives.
Wu told a briefing on Saturday that Shanghai could not be
locked down for long because of the important role it played in the national
and even global economy.
But following Sunday's about-turn, mass testing has
disrupted transport, healthcare and a wide range of economic activities, with
citywide land sales also halted on Monday.
Shanghai's Public Security Bureau said it was closing
cross-river bridges and tunnels, and highway tollbooths concentrated in the
city's east until Apr 1.
The bureau said traffic controls would be implemented on
highways into and out of the city, and people leaving would have to show a
negative nucleic acid test taken within the previous 48 hours.
Shanghai also said on Sunday it would suspend public
transport, including ride-hailing services, in locked down areas. It also
ordered the suspension of work at firms and factories, exempting those offering
public services or supplying food. Some hospitals also suspended services as
they release staff and other resources to assist with mass testing.
US automaker Tesla is suspending production at its factory,
located in a district impacted by the first stage of the lockdown, for four
days, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Corporation, however, said operations at its Shanghai factories were normal.