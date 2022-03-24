WHO says subvariant is driving most virus cases

Globally, BA.2 made up about 86% of cases reported to the
WHO from Feb 16 to Mar 17, the agency said in a report Tuesday. The previously
dominant subvariants, BA.1 and BA.1.1, together represented about 13% of the
cases.
BA.2 is already dominant in the WHO’s Americas region, and
its share of cases has been steadily increasing in parts of Africa, Asia,
Europe and the Middle East since the end of 2021, the agency said.
When the WHO last reported these figures Mar 8, it said that
BA.1.1 was the dominant subvariant and that BA.2 made up 34% of new cases.
In the United States, about a third of new coronavirus cases
are BA.2, Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, said at a White House briefing Wednesday. US health officials
have said that they expect case numbers to rise, but that they do not
anticipate a major surge caused by BA.2.
While BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, it has not been
shown to cause more severe illness. And even though the virus has evolved
considerably since vaccines against it were first developed, the inoculations
still work, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said in
an interview posted on the agency’s website Tuesday.
“Our vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing
severe disease and death, including against both of the sublineages of BA.1 and
BA.2,” she said.
Scientists suspect that BA.2’s rapid growth is thanks to its
unique mutations. In the gene for the spike protein on the surface of the
virus, BA.2 has eight mutations not found in BA.1.
Although BA.2 has become the latest subvariant on many
people’s minds, there are also three so-called recombinant variants that the
WHO has deemed noteworthy enough to be named. One of these variants, nicknamed
“deltacron”, was discovered in February but had not been officially named.
On Tuesday, the agency said that it had named the three
variants — two versions of deltacron and one that combined BA.1 and BA.2 — XD,
XE and XF. There was no evidence that these recombinant variants are more
transmissible or cause “more severe outcomes,” the report said.
Van Kerkhove said that, over the past two years, virus
surveillance, testing and sequencing have helped countries implement public
health measures that have evolved with the virus.
Her statement came the same day that a senior WHO official
in Europe said that cases have surged in the region because authorities were
too quick to relax pandemic restrictions.
Rather than take a gradual, measured approach, the countries
“are lifting those restrictions brutally, from too much to too few,” said the
official, Dr Hans Kluge, the organisation’s regional director for Europe.
Kluge added that the increase in new cases was linked to the
spread of BA.2.
© 2022 The New York Times Company