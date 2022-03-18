Bangladesh reports two new COVID deaths after three days without fatality

The caseload increased by 108 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday to 1,950,465, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 9,279 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.16 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 76 infections.

Another 1,459 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,868,620.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.8 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 466.07 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and more than 6.06 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

