WHO delays review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Ukraine conflict

The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia
and approved in more than 60 countries, is also being reviewed by the European
Medicines Agency (EMA).
"We were supposed to go do inspections
in Russia on March 7, and these inspections were postponed for a later
date," Mariângela Simão, WHO assistant-director general for Access to
Medicines and Health Products, said during a press briefing.
"New dates will be set as soon as
possible."
She also said the agency was facing other
operational issues, including difficulties in booking flights and using credit
cards, which have been discussed with the Russian applicant.