India rolls out COVID vaccine doses for children aged 12-14

The
government aims to swiftly expand vaccine coverage by also dropping a
restriction on booster doses for those older than 60 only if they had a
co-morbidity condition.
"Today
is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate our citizens," Prime
Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.
The
children, estimated by the government to number 50 million, will receive the
Corbevax vaccine, made by Biological E, a domestic firm that secured emergency
approval for its use in children.
The vaccine
would be priced at 800 Indian rupees ($10.51) in the private market but would
be sold to the Indian government at a reduced price of 145 Indian rupees ($1.90),
Biological E Managing Director Mahima Datla told a news conference on
Wednesday.
Datla said
the company had provided 50 million doses of Corbevax to the Indian government
and another 25 million would be supplied soon.
ednesday's
2,876 new infections took India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,998,938, while
the number of active cases dipped to 32,811, the health ministry said. The
death toll stood at 516,072.