Asia-Pacific policy on virus diverges

In mainland China and Hong Kong, the spike in cases
has led to clampdowns reminiscent of the early days of the virus’s spread. On
the mainland, production lines have been halted, malls and convention centres
have closed, travel has been cut off between cities, and the authorities are
attempting to test entire cities for the virus. In Hong Kong, new quarantine
centres are being built, and grocery store shelves have emptied.
Much of the rest of the region, however, has stayed
the course in easing social restrictions and border controls, following in the
steps of the United States and Europe, where normal life has mostly resumed despite
continuing deaths and infections.
Australia, which reopened to vaccinated tourists last
month, said this week that it would lift a two-year ban on cruise ships, and
some states have eased masking requirements. South Korea has stopped mandating
QR-code check-ins at restaurants and businesses, and has discontinued efforts
to trace the contacts of each positive case. Next week, the country is
scrapping quarantine requirements for incoming travellers.
Japan, which has maintained some of the tightest entry
barriers, is also considering removing quarantine requirements for foreign
businesspeople and students. More Southeast Asian countries are admitting
tourists, although travellers were frustrated with unclear guidelines on
quarantines and testing.
The shift throughout much of Asia, which has come as
vaccinations have become widespread and the omicron variant has thwarted many
control measures, is a marked contrast to the first two years of the pandemic.
Over that period, the cautious, restrictive approach prevalent in Asia kept
infection rates and deaths far lower than in the West.
Now, the region is seeing some of the world’s steepest
spikes in cases. South Korea and Vietnam are logging record daily infections,
while China is being plagued by outbreaks in two-thirds of its provinces, with
case levels the highest they have been since the initial outbreak in Wuhan.
China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are maintaining a “zero
COVID” approach, attempting to stamp out outbreaks as they happen and doubling
down on the drastic measures that have been the mainstay of their governments’
coronavirus responses.
China has restricted 24 million residents in the
northeastern province of Jilin from moving between cities or leaving the
region. And the Chinese government remains concerned about lagging vaccination
rates among older people, who are most at risk of death from the virus.
Caption: Quarantine workers outside a neighbourhood
under lockdown due to COVID-19 cases in Shanghai on Monday, March 14, 2022. The
