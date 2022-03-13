Shanghai restricts travel as China’s new cases double

While China still has far fewer COVID-19 cases
than most countries, the daily count of infections has accelerated rapidly. The
country’s National Health Commission reported 3,122 new cases on Sunday, up
from 1,524 on Saturday and 1,100 on Friday, and a couple of hundred per day
just a week ago.
The most severe outbreaks are in towns and
cities in the northeastern province of Jilin, which accounted for two-thirds of
the cases announced on Sunday. Two mayors were dismissed in the province on
Saturday, in hard-hit Jilin City and in the Jiutai district of the city of
Changchun.
Nearly half of the cases across China that
were announced on Sunday involved people who did not initially show symptoms.
China has attributed this partly to a very high rate of vaccination, except
among the elderly, and partly to the prevalence of the highly contagious
omicron variant, which sometimes produces many cases that are at least
initially asymptomatic. A few cases of the delta variant have also been
detected near China’s borders in recent weeks.
Shanghai reported 65 cases on Sunday, all but
one of them asymptomatic. Beijing reported seven cases on Sunday, only one of
which was asymptomatic. Throughout the pandemic, China has paid special
attention to minimising cases in those two cities, which are centers of much of
the country’s economic and political activity.
Just before midnight on Saturday, Shanghai
announced that anyone with an essential reason for leaving or entering the city
would also have to show negative results from a nucleic acid test taken in the
two preceding days. Shanghai had already closed its schools as of Saturday
morning, switching to online learning.
Shanghai Disneyland announced that effective
Sunday, it was halting all theater shows and requiring any visitors to show
negative results from a nucleic acid test taken in the preceding 24 hours.
© 2022 The New York Times Company