‘Stealth’ omicron is stealthy no more: What’s known about the BA.2 variant

Here’s what we know so far about BA.2.
It’s not really new.
Scientists first discovered the omicron variant in
November, and it quickly became clear that the viral lineage already existed as
three genetically distinct varieties. Each branch of omicron had its own set of
unique mutations. At the time, the most common was BA.1, which quickly spread
across the world. BA.1 was almost entirely responsible for the
record-shattering spike in cases this winter.
At first, BA.1 was a thousand times as common as BA.2.
But in early 2022, BA.2 started to be found in a larger proportion of new
infections.
It seems to be easier to catch.
All versions of omicron are highly contagious, which
is why the variant swiftly crowded out earlier forms of the coronavirus, like
delta. But a number of studies have found that BA.2 is even more transmissible
than BA.1.
In Denmark, for example, scientists examined the
spread of both subvariants in households. They found that people infected with
BA.2 were substantially more likely to infect people they shared a house with
than those with BA.1. In England, researchers found that it took less time on
average for someone with BA.2 to infect another person, accelerating its spread
through communities.
It is not yet causing a new surge in the United
States, and probably won’t.
In early 2022, BA.2 was growing more common in a
number of countries. By February, it had become dominant worldwide, driving
down the once-dominant BA.1. In the United States, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention estimated that BA.2 jumped to 11% in early March from 1%
in early February. It could soon become dominant in this country as well.
But that does not mean that Americans are riding a new
BA.2 wave that is infecting a lot of new people. As BA.2 became more common in
the United States, the total number of new cases fell by about 95%. Worldwide,
the number of daily new cases had fallen to half of what they were at their
peak in late January.
As many countries relax their protections against the
spread of COVID, they may make it easier for BA.2 to drive a new increase in
cases. A March 10 report from British researchers suggests that may be
happening there now.
But there are a number of reasons that public health
researchers doubt that BA.2 will drive a massive new surge.
Existing vaccines work against the BA.2 variant.
One of omicron’s most striking features was its
ability to partly evade the protection of vaccines. “Breakthrough” infections
became more common, helping to drive the case surge to its record high. But the
vaccines continued to protect people against severe disease, especially those
who received a booster. Throughout the omicron surge, vaccines remained highly
effective against hospitalisation.
British health officials have compared the effect of
vaccines against BA.1 and BA.2 infections. They have found little difference
between the two subvariants. And in both, a booster shot provides fairly strong
protection against infection and very strong protection against hospitalisation.
The BA.2 variant is vulnerable to antibodies made by
the immune system after an earlier omicron infection.
When omicron first emerged, scientists were startled
by how effectively it could evade immunity produced by infections with earlier
variants. That’s because it has mutations that change the virus’s surface,
making it hard for antibodies to earlier variants to stick to it.
Because BA.2 carries a number of unique mutations that
set it apart from BA.1, researchers wondered if it could evade immunity from
BA.1 infections. That does not seem to be the case. The World Health Organisation
said that infection with BA.1 provides strong protection against infection with
BA.2.
BA.2 does not appear to be more severe than the
previous version of omicron.
The omicron variant proved to be a paradox: It was highly
transmissible, but an individual infection was on average less likely to lead
to a serious case of COVID than infections from the delta variant. That led to
many people getting mild omicron infections. But that didn’t mean the omicron
surge was “mild.” Because it infected so many more people than ever before, it
led to a staggering number of hospitalisations and deaths.
Studies on omicron revealed several reasons for its
reduced severity. Vaccinations and infections with earlier variants have given
many people immune defenses that prevent COVID from spiraling out of control.
Omicron also proved to be intrinsically less severe than other variants,
causing less damage in the lungs.
Similar experiments are ongoing with BA.2. Japanese
researchers who have infected hamsters with the two variants have found that
BA.2 causes more severe disease. But it is not clear how good of a model
hamsters are for humans. British researchers have found that BA.2 infection
does not carry a higher risk of hospitalisation than BA.1.
Some authorised medications work against BA.2. Others
don’t.
Like BA.1, BA.2 is able to evade most monoclonal
antibody treatments authorised by the Food and Drug Administration, making them
ineffective. Some treatments, such as Evusheld made by AstraZeneca, continue to
work. The antiviral drugs Paxlovid, molnupiravir and remdesivir all remain
highly effective against both omicron variants if taken soon after a positive
test.
BA.2’s ‘stealth variant’ nickname is outdated.
BA.2 was nicknamed the “stealth variant” when BA.2 did
not tip off its presence in positive PCR test samples, making it a challenge
for researchers to distinguish omicron cases from those of delta and other
variants. BA.2 carried a mutation that concealed one of the three telltale
coronavirus genes that the tests detect.
Now that a vast majority of positive tests involve
omicron, the missing mutation doesn’t matter: Nearly all viruses picked up by
PCR are BA.1, and those that are not are BA.2.
© 2022 The New York Times Company