Two pandemic years: Bangladesh has tackled COVID fairly well

In terms of combating the disease, experts believe that the country’s performance has been moderate.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research reported the first cases of coronavirus in Bangladesh on Mar 8, 2020. Official statistics say more than 1.9 million people have contracted the pathogen as of Mar 7 this year.

But, health experts believe that the true count could be multiple times higher than the reported figure. At least 29,000 people have died from the disease as of now.

COVID-19 was first identified in the Hubei province of China on Dec 31, 2019. Like other countries, Bangladesh also took measures to prevent the unknown virus from spreading, but the efforts were futile.

On Mar 8, 2020, Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, then IEDCR director, reported three people returning to Bangladesh from Italy were infected with coronavirus.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the infection, the government imposed a strict lockdown across the country on Mar 26. Even then, the virus ran rampant, infecting a large number of people in Bangladesh.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 550,330 people were infected with the coronavirus from Mar 8, 2020 to Mar 7, 2021- the first year of the pandemic in Bangladesh. The figure rose to 1,397,372 during the same period the following year. Therefore, the second year of the pandemic saw a 153.92 percent increase of patients with more than 847,042 people contracting the disease.

At least 8,462 people died from the disease in Bangladesh during the first year of the pandemic. During its second year - from Mar 8, 2021 to Mar 7, 2022 - at least 20,627 people lost their lives. This means the death toll rose by 143.76 percent.

According to experts, variants that originated in Africa and the UK were prominent when the pandemic first hit Bangladesh. This year, however, the new delta and omicron variants have spread across the country, pushing up the caseload and death toll.

Bangladesh has ramped up its capacity to test and identify coronavirus cases this year, which also contributes to the higher death toll and caseload, said IEDCR Chief Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir.

“We confronted high-spreading, and super-spreading variants like delta and omicron in the second year of the pandemic. Our diagnostic capabilities have increased. More tests meant more patients. The delta variant caused the infection from the border areas to spread across the country, while omicron was a highly transmissible pathogen,” he explained.

“Delta was more severe and caused more hospitalisations. When a large number of people contract the disease there will certainly be more deaths – especially of those with comorbidities,” said ASM Alamgir.

Bangladesh has been successful in managing some aspects of the coronavirus pandemic for the past two years, while it has failed in others, experts say. It ran inoculation drives and a patient management system more successfully than many other countries, they said.

Bangladesh has had both success and failure when it came to the prevention of coronavirus pandemic, said Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of the disease control department in DGHS. The climate has helped the country in many ways to prevent the pandemic, he said.

Dr Be-Nazir said that Bangladesh fell behind in preventing the new variants from entering the country, ensuring quarantine, isolation of foreign returnees and ensuring sample tests.

“Incoming flights were not cancelled. Many countries were able to curb the spread of the delta variant by banning air flights. We couldn't ensure those coming from abroad would properly engage in quarantine, isolation. Therefore, many public health related tasks were not done. Our performance was poor in this regard."

He also said that Bangladesh fell behind in sample testing as well, and even one tenth of the targeted sample tests were not done.

Dr Be-Nazir, however, applauded Bangladesh for its good hospital management. The doctors provided service risking their lives, while the government designed a guideline, he said. A large number of people have also been vaccinated which is one of the biggest achievements in the two years of the pandemic, he added.

“Our medical professionals risked their lives to provide services to people. At one point, they didn't have enough PPE. The lockdown, imposed for a long time, helped to curb the infection rate."

Bangladesh performed well in terms of preparing for pandemic prevention, ensuring health services to people and gaining people's trust on measures taken by the government, said former chief scientific officer of the IEDCR Mushtuq Husain.

"Bangladesh has a lower death rate considering its population. There are, however, other countries in a better position than ours."

The pandemic’s official global toll has surpassed 6 million known deaths from the coronavirus, with public health experts saying the true count will never be known.

Though many global coronavirus trends are rapidly improving as countries emerge from surges driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, the grimmest metric hit a tragic milestone on Monday, The New York Times reported, citing data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

“Six million is really unfathomable,” it quoted Beth Blauer, the data leader for the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins, as saying. “These are real lives.”