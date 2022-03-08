Moderna opens door to enforcing its vaccine patents in some countries

On Monday,
Moderna announced that it was “updating” its pledge, opening up the possibility
of enforcing its patents in middle- and high-income countries. The company said
it would continue to “never enforce” its patents for COVID vaccines in 92 of
the world’s poorest countries, many of them in Africa or Asia, or against other
manufacturers making vaccines exclusively for those markets.
It was
unclear precisely what the updated enforcement may look like, or what threats
the company is responding to, in part because there is no manufacturing of
Moderna vaccines other than by the company itself or its contractors.
Moderna’s
patent pledge has yet to produce any results in part because the company hasn’t
shared its vaccine formula or transferred its technology to manufacturers that
could have produced it at a lower cost for poorer nations.
Although
South Africa is not included among the countries protected from patent
enforcement, Moderna will not seek to block a World Health Organization-backed
effort in South Africa to reverse-engineer the company’s COVID vaccine, said
Colleen Hussey, a Moderna spokesperson.
Despite
Moderna’s vow not to block that effort, Zain Rizvi of the advocacy group Public
Citizen, who has researched Moderna’s COVID patents, said he is concerned that
Moderna’s updated pledge could still “harm efforts to make the vaccine
technology available in other developing countries.”
Moderna sold
800 million doses of its COVID vaccine to governments last year, generating
$17.7 billion in revenue. The company has booked agreements to sell at least
$19 billion worth of its vaccine this year. Pfizer, which manufactures the
other mRNA vaccine widely used in the United States and elsewhere, has a
similar policy of nonenforcement of its patents in the world’s poorest
countries.
Nearly a
year ago, when vaccines were in severely short supply in lower-income
countries, the Biden administration supported a proposal before the World Trade
Organisation to waive intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines.
That proposal, fiercely opposed by the pharmaceutical industry, has made little
progress.
In the news
release on Monday, the company said it “remains willing” to license its COVID
vaccine technology “on commercially reasonable terms” to manufacturers in
middle- and high-income countries.
