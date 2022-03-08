COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss

The scientists said that the effects were even
seen in people who had not been hospitalised with COVID, and whether the impact
could be partially reversed or if they would persist in the long term needed
further investigation.
"There is strong evidence for
brain-related abnormalities in COVID-19," the researchers said in their
study, which was released on Monday.
Even in mild cases, participants in the
research showed "a worsening of executive function" responsible for
focus and organising, and on an average brain sizes shrank between 0.2% and 2%.
The peer-reviewed study, published in the
Nature journal, investigated brain changes in 785 participants aged 51–81 whose
brains were scanned twice, including 401 people who caught COVID between their
two scans. The second scan was done on average 141 days after the first scan.
The study was conducted when the Alpha variant
was dominant in Britain and is unlikely to include anyone infected with the
Delta variant.
Studies have found some people who had COVID
suffered from "brain fog" or mental cloudiness that included impairment
to attention, concentration, speed of information processing and memory.
The researchers did not say if vaccination
against COVID had any impact on the condition but the UK Health Security Agency
said last month that a review of 15 studies found that vaccinated people were
about half as likely to develop symptoms of long COVID compared with the
unvaccinated.