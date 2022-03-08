A surge in cases is challenging China’s ‘zero COVID’ approach

Most of the new infections have been fuelled by the omicron
variant, which has been identified in nearly a dozen major cities, including
Shanghai, Xi’an, Suzhou, Qingdao and Wenzhou. A few cases of the delta variant
have been reported near China’s borders with Mongolia and Myanmar.
“Right now the epidemic situation is severe and complex, with
many uncertain factors,” said Wu Jinglei, the director of the Shanghai Health
Commission.
The current surge, while smaller than recent waves in other
countries like the United States, Germany and South Korea, is the biggest
challenge to date to China’s “zero COVID” policy.
The rise of infections, including new cases reported over the
weekend in 17 of China’s 31 provinces, has occurred as China’s leaders have
gathered in Beijing for the National People’s Congress.
China’s national news media organizations have focused their
attention almost exclusively on the session over the last several days,
scarcely mentioning the resurgence of the pandemic. But the weekend surge in
infections, which spared the city of Beijing, has been announced by the
National Health Commission and reported by local news media.
Corpses are moved to a refrigerated container outside a funeral home, as mortuaries run out of space amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China, March 5, 2022. Reuters
The breakout also coincides with growing concerns among Chinese
financial regulators and economists that stringent COVID measures have hurt the
country’s economic growth.
China’s premier, Li Keqiang, said in his annual speech to the
congress on Saturday that cities should not be too quick to impose drastic
measures in response to outbreaks, but should respond in a “scientific and
targeted manner.” Instead of locking down entire cities, government officials
have focused on quarantining housing complexes and workplaces with confirmed
cases.
Xi’an, a northwestern city of 13 million people, locked down its
population for nearly five weeks in response to dozens of reported cases last
December. After six cases were reported there over the past three days, the
city ordered 13,000 people not to leave their homes.
Shenzhen, the mainland city bordering Hong Kong, announced last
Tuesday the introduction of extensive security measures, such as border
patrols, surveillance cameras and searchlights, to ensure that visitors from
Hong Kong underwent at least two weeks of quarantine when crossing the border.
A video that has gone viral shows Chinese health workers in
biohazard suits conducting house searches to make sure everyone has been tested
and no one has entered from Hong Kong without quarantine.
© 2022 The New York Times Company