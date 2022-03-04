More than 90% of US population in areas where masks not needed: CDC

On Friday, the CDC dramatically eased its
COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors, saying they
could drop them in counties experiencing what it described as low or medium
COVID-19 levels.
The latest figures are an increase from just a
week ago, a further indication that COVID hospitalisations - a key benchmark
for the new masking recommendations - continue to fall.
When it announced the revised guidelines, the
CDC said about 70% of US counties and 72% of the US population were in
communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. The CDC
plans to update its county ratings weekly.
The agency said on Thursday that 85.4% of counties
now rank as low or medium risk and 92.9% of the population lives in those
counties.
Still to be determined is whether the Biden
administration will extend mask requirements for transit hubs and on airplanes,
trains and buses. The current transit mask order expires on March 18 but could
be extended. The White House said this week the issue is being evaluated.
The masking guidelines announced last week
shifted from a focus on the rate of COVID-19 transmission to local
hospitalisations, hospital capacity and infection rates.
Under the prior guidelines, 95% of US counties
were considered to be experiencing high transmission, leaving just 5% of US
counties under the agency's recommendation for abandoning indoor mask
requirements.
A growing number of federal agencies have told
government employees this week they can stop wearing masks indoors in federal
buildings in the Washington, DC area and other low or medium COVID areas,
including the State Department, Pentagon, Transportation Department, Federal Aviation
Administration and Justice Department.
The White House directed agencies to revise
federal employee masking and testing rules no later than Friday, according to a
memo on Monday. The guidance covers about 3.5 million employees at federal
agencies.
In counties with low community COVID levels,
federal agencies also do not need to regularly screen unvaccinated employees
for COVID-19, the guidance said.