How the World Health Organization might face future pandemics

A new pact is among more than 200 recommendations for
shoring up the world's defences against new pathogens made by various reviewers
following the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 6.2 million people in
two years.
The WHO itself is facing calls for reform after an
independent panel described it as "underpowered" when COVID-19
struck, with limited powers to investigate outbreaks and coordinate containment
measures.
A Washington-led effort to build a global pandemic
prevention fund hosted by the World Bank is among initiatives that could
determine the future of the 74-year old body.
WHAT IS THE PANDEMIC TREATY?
The WHO already has binding rules known as the
International Health Regulations (2005) which set out countries' obligations
where public health events have the potential to cross borders. These include
advising the WHO immediately of a health emergency and measures on trade and
travel.
Adopted after the 2002/3 SARS outbreak, these
regulations are still seen as functional for regional epidemics like Ebola but
inadequate for a global pandemic.
Suggested proposals for the pact include the sharing
of data and genome sequences of emerging viruses and rules on equitable vaccine
distribution.
The European Union is pushing for a ban on wildlife
markets and incentives for reporting of new viruses or variants, an EU official
told Reuters.
Member states have an August deadline to decide on an
initial version of the pact, which is backed by WHO director-general Tedros
Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He is likely to be elected unopposed for a second term in
May.
It would be only the second such health accord after
the 2003 Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, a legally-binding treaty
which aims to reduce smoking via taxation and rules on labelling and
advertising.
HOW DO COUNTRIES VIEW THE PACT?
The EU proposed the treaty and is its biggest backer,
with support from Britain, Indonesia, Kenya and others.
The United States will take part in the talks but has
opposed a binding treaty. India and Brazil have also voiced reservations.
With so many member countries involved, securing
agreement is likely to be tricky.
HOW WOULD IT WORK?
Because its legal nature remains to be defined, in WHO
jargon the pact is an "instrument", of which there are three types --
recommendations, regulations and conventions. Of those, regulations are
automatically legally binding for members unless they explicitly object.
It is not yet clear how the 2005 regulations and the
new pandemic treaty might fit together.
One suggestion is that they should be complementary,
so that existing rules apply to local outbreaks with the treaty response only
kicking in if the WHO declares a pandemic -- something it does not currently
have a mandate to do.
It remains to be determined whether negotiators will
include compliance measures such as sanctions.
WHAT OTHER REFORMS ARE IN THE WORKS?
Separate talks on a US initiative to overhaul the 2005
rules are taking place this week.
Washington's proposals aim to boost transparency and
grant the WHO quicker access to outbreak sites. Several diplomats said they are
likely to prove too ambitious, with opposition from China and others expected
on national sovereignty grounds.
China did allow WHO-led expert teams to visit the
COVID-19 epicentre in Wuhan, but the WHO says it is still withholding clinical
data from early cases that may hold clues about the origins of the SARS-CoV-2
virus.
Reforms to the WHO funding structure to make it more
sustainable and flexible in the event of a pandemic are being discussed by WHO
member states in another working group.
So far the United States, which until the pandemic was
the WHO's top donor, has opposed plans to increase member countries' annual
contributions.