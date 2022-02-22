More US teenage girls with eating disorders wound up in the ER during the pandemic

The report provides new detail about the kinds of mental
health issues affecting a generation of adolescents.
Mental health experts hypothesise that the pandemic prompted
some youth to feel isolated, lonely and out-of-control. Some coped by seeking
to have control over their own behaviour, said Emily Pluhar, a paediatric
psychologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and instructor at Harvard Medical
School.
“You take a very vulnerable group and put on a global
pandemic,” she said. “The eating disorders are out of control.”
In the CDC study, the agency said that the proportion of
eating disorder visits doubled among teenage girls, set off by pandemic-related
risk factors, like the “lack of structure in daily routine, emotional distress
and changes in food availability.”
The agency said that the increase in tic disorders was
“atypical,” as these disorders often present earlier, and are more common in
boys. But the CDC, reinforcing speculation from other clinicians and
researchers, said that some teenage girls may be developing tics after seeing
the phenomenon spread widely on social media, notably on TikTok.
“Stress of the pandemic or exposure to severe tics,
highlighted on social media platforms, might be associated with increases in
visits with tics and tic-like behaviour among adolescent females,” the CDC wrote.
In a related report, the CDC also said Friday that the
increase in visits for mental health issues occurred as emergency rooms
reported sharp declines overall in visits during the pandemic. As compared with
2019, overall visits fell by 51% in 2020 and by 22% in 2021, declines that the
agency attributed in part to families delaying care, and a drop in physical
injuries from activities like swimming and running.
There was a decline in overall emergency room visits for
mental health conditions among all youths, up to age 17. Increases occurred for
particular maladies and, particularly among teenage girls.
More broadly, the surge in adolescent mental health distress
appears to have intensified during the pandemic, but it began earlier.
Emergency room visits among youths related to depression, anxiety and similar
issues rose by 28% from 2007 to 2018, according to another report by the
surgeon general.
In its report Friday, the CDC said that mental
health-related emergency room visits for teenage boys fell in both 2020 and
2021 as compared with 2019. But the CDC also reported that the data was nuanced
and that the visitation patterns for boys, as well as girls, depended on
specific mental health condition and time period.
“These sex differences might represent differences in need,
recognition and health care-seeking behavior,” the CDC wrote.
For teenage girls, weekly emergency room visits rose for
eating and tic disorders during 2020; and for those conditions and obsessive
compulsive disorders in 2021. During January of 2022, the CDC said there also
was an increase in anxiety, trauma and stress-related issues.
