New Zealand's Ardern signals mandates will ease after omicron peaks

Inspired by truckers' demonstrations
in Canada, thousands of protesters have blocked streets near the parliament in
the capital Wellington for two weeks with trucks, cars and motorcycles, piling
pressure on the government to scrap vaccine mandates.
Ardern refused to set a hard date,
but said there would be a narrowing of vaccine requirements after omicron
reaches a peak, which is expected in mid to late March.
"We all want to go back to the
way life was. And we will, I suspect sooner than you think," Ardern said
at a weekly news conference.
"But when that happens, it will
be because easing restrictions won't compromise the lives of thousands of
people – not because you demanded it," she said, addressing protestors.
The demonstrations began as a stand
against the vaccine mandates but have since spread to become a wider movement
against Ardern and her government.
On Monday, eight people were arrested
for disorderly behaviour and obstruction, with human waste thrown over some
police officers.
New Zealand has reported about 16,000
cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths since the pandemic began, relatively low by
global standards, but an omicron-fuelled outbreak has pushed the current
seven-day average of new infections to more than 1,600 cases daily.
About 94% of eligible people are
vaccinated, with shots mandatory for some staff in front-line jobs.
The parliament stand off is testing
Ardern, who garnered plaudits for keeping the country virtually virus-free over
the last two years but is facing criticism for continuing strict restrictions
and delaying border reopening plans.
"What we are seeing outside
parliament, and the reaction to it, is the culmination of underlying issues
that have been rumbling along in our communities for some time," main
opposition National Party leader Christopher Luxon said on Monday, calling for
vaccine mandates to be phased out and borders reopened.
"It's driven by COVID and
vaccine mandates, yes, but the frustrations shared by many Kiwis are also
driven by a Government that seems to be stalling," he said.