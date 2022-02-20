Britain to set out plans to scrap COVID self-isolation laws

Britain would become the first major European country to
allow people who know they are infected with COVID-19 to freely use shops,
public transport and go to work -- a move many of his health advisors think is
risky.
"Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to
learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without
restricting our freedoms," Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson will also give more details on how Britain will
guard against future coronavirus variants through ongoing surveillance, amid
reports that the government wants to end free testing and scale back public
health studies.
Currently people in England are legally required to
self-isolate for at least five days if instructed to by public health
officials, and are advised to isolate even without a specific order if they
have COVID-19 symptoms or test positive.
Removing the COVID-19 self-isolation legal requirements and
replacing them with voluntary guidance would bring the disease in line with how
Britain treats most other infections.
Some 85% of Britain's population aged 12 or over have had at
least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and two thirds of the population -
including the vast majority of those most at risk - have had three.
Britain's death toll of more than 160,000 fatalities within
28 days of infection is the second-highest in Europe after Russia's. Relative
to the size of Britain's population, it is 6% higher than the average for the
European Union.
COVID-19 restrictions are unpopular with many members of
Johnson's Conservative Party, who view them as disproportionate given
widespread take-up of vaccines.
"Pharmaceutical interventions, led by the vaccination
programme, will continue to be our first line of defence," the government
said. "An awareness of public health guidance should remain, as with all
infectious diseases such as flu."