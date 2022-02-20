A COVID-19 pill from Merck showed more promise in reducing the risk of hospitalisation

The study, led by a researcher at the Chennai Antiviral
Research and Treatment Clinical Research Site, split 1,218 Indian adults
infected with the coronavirus and experiencing mild symptoms into comparably
sized groups.
Only 1.5% of the group that received the pill required
hospitalisation, compared with 4.3% of the group that didn’t receive the pill.
A study last year by Merck, which developed the pill with
the help of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, found that the drug reduced the risk of
hospitalisation by 30%.
The previous study had several differences that make
comparison difficult, Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president of Merck Research
Laboratories, said in an interview Saturday.
Participants in the Merck study were at high risk of
developing complications after a COVID-19 diagnosis, Barr said. The study also
was conducted globally and included patients with both mild and moderate
infections. The Indian study didn’t target patients at high risk.
Still, “there are a lot of similarities in the studies,” he
said. “Both studies show reductions in hospitalisation. Both studies show
reduction in viral load, that is, the amount of virus you can detect in the
nose, from before to after treatment. And both studies had substantial
improvement in symptom resolution.”
Antiviral pills such as molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid
have the potential to reach more people than the antibody treatments that are
being widely used in the United States for high-risk COVID-19 patients. Since
the start of the pandemic, scientists have hoped for convenient treatments that
could be prescribed by any doctor and picked up at a local drugstore.
The Food and Drug Administration in December authorised
molnupiravir for emergency use by certain adults who were at high risk. The
drug is available by prescription only and should be started within five days
of symptoms, the FDA said, adding that it’s not a substitute for vaccination.
Merck’s pill works by introducing errors into the virus’s
genes to stop it from replicating, which has raised concerns about the risk
that it could cause reproductive harm. The risk is hypothetical, and Merck says
it has not been borne out in its studies.
The FDA said that women who were pregnant should generally
not take the pills, but that there could be exceptions. The agency said women
who may become pregnant should use contraception while taking the pills and for
at least four days after. The male partners of women who could become pregnant
should use contraception while taking the pills and for at least three months
after, the agency said.
Some scientists have also raised concerns that the pills
could in theory cause the virus to mutate in a way that does not stop it from
replicating but instead leads to the emergence of a new variant.
Demand for the Merck pill has been weak in the United States
because of the low reported efficacy and the safety concerns.
Until the availability of antiviral drugs, patients who
wanted treatment for COVID-19 needed to go to a facility to get an infusion or
injection, Barr said.
“That’s a pretty substantive barrier to being able to get
treatment,” he said. “And it’s a barrier that’s more likely to be
disproportionately high in patients with the least access to health care.”
