Swiss government lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions

The government said only the requirement to wear masks on
public transport and while visiting healthcare facilities would remain in force
temporarily after the changes, which end nearly two years of restrictions on
public life.
"The light on the horizon is very visible,"
President Ignazio Cassis told a news conference in Bern, although he added the
government was ready to reimpose curbs if needed.
"The virus is there. We are learning how to live with
the virus," he said.
Mandatory five-day isolation of people who have tested
positive will also remain in effect until the end of March.
But shops, restaurants and cultural institutions would be
freely accessible, the government said, pressing ahead with measures it had
flagged two weeks.
"We have been waiting for this moment for a long
time", said Casimir Platzer, head of the Gastrosuisse catering sector
lobby, hailing the end of a requirement for guests to show a special COVID-19
certificate to enter bars and restaurants.
More than 90% of Switzerland's population of 8.6 million
people have gained protection from the virus, having either recovered from
COVID-19 or been vaccinated, officials note.
Despite tens of thousands of new infections reported daily,
the health care system has held up well and the occupancy of intensive care
units has declined.
More than 2.6 million infections have been logged in
Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein since the start of the crisis.
Around 12,600 people have died from the disease.
"The acute phase is over," Health Minister Alain
Berset said, but he added Switzerland would maintain vaccination capacity to be
on the safe side.