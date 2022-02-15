Turk sets unenviable COVID record by testing positive for 14 straight months

Kayasan, 56, has Turkey's longest recorded continuous
COVID-19 infection, doctors say, possibly due to a weakened immune system from
the cancer. Despite being in and out of hospital since November 2020, his
spirits have been high.
"I guess this is the female version of COVID - she has
been obsessed with me," Kayasan joked last week as he found out that his
latest PCR test was, yet again, positive.
Nine months in hospital and five months mostly alone in his
flat have separated him from much of the outside world, including his
granddaughter, Azra, who stays in the garden while visiting, talking through
the glass back door.
"I will play with you when I get well," he told
her through a mask after giving her a plastic toy telephone.
Coronavirus patients with immunosuppression are at risk of
prolonged infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome, according to a
study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine. Another by
the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society shows one in four blood cancer patients do
not produce detectable antibodies even after receiving two vaccine shots.
Kayasan's doctor, Serap Simsek Yavuz, infectious diseases
and clinical microbiology professor at Istanbul University, said his is the
longest case they have tracked and it is being closely monitored for any risk
of a mutated variant.
"The case of a patient testing positive for 441 days is
not something that has been reported until today," said Cagri Buke, doctor
of infectious diseases and clinical microbiology at Acibadem Hospital.
The positive tests make Kayasan ineligible for a vaccine,
according to Turkish guidelines that say positive patients must wait for a full
recovery to receive a shot. Kayasan, who lost his sense of taste and smell
through the ordeal, has appealed to authorities to at least ease his
confinement.
His son, Gokhan Kayasan, said his father had always been a
"positive" person - just not in this way.
"We kept saying how positive he is and now the guy
turned positive (for COVID) and can't go back to negative," he said.
"He says he got stuck at the red light and can't pass that."