Norway to end most pandemic curbs

The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on Feb 1,
will still keep some restrictions for the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. The
new rules will take effect from Saturday at 1000 CET.
"We are removing almost all coronavirus
measures," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.
"The coronavirus pandemic is no longer a major
health threat to most of us. The omicron virus causes far less serious illness
and we are well protected by vaccines."
Norwegians will no longer need to stay at least one
metre (3 feet) apart nor wear face masks in crowded settings. The removal of
these measures mean nightclubs and other affected entertainment venues can
resume full business.
In addition, infected individuals no longer need to
isolate themselves. Instead, they are recommended to stay home for four days.
Travellers to Norway will no longer need to register
their arrivals ahead of time and the government is also scrapping the previous
requirement for proof of a negative test before departure for some visitors,
such as unvaccinated people.
Norway in December went into partial lockdown to
combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
Visitors to Svalbard, where health services are
limited, must continue to test before and after arrival, while international
charter flights to the archipelago remain suspended, the government said.