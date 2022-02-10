Spain scraps outdoor masks but many choose to keep them on

"With a
mask I feel protected, especially when there's a lot of people around,"
said Julia de Isidro, 50, who works at Spain's National Library.
"I'm
going to keep wearing them, but in spaces where there's little chance of
catching anything I'll take it off," she told Reuters outside the library
on Madrid's tree lined Recoletos avenue.
Like her,
many others were sporting disposable masks while on the sidewalks of Madrid on
Thursday morning.
The national
infection rate as measured over the preceding 14 days has halved in three
weeks, falling to 1,692 cases on Wednesday from a peak of 3,397 cases per
100,000 on Jan 17, prompting authorities across the country to ease
restrictions
Masks are
still mandatory in enclosed spaces and on public transport but almost all
regions have lifted requirements to show a COVID passport to enter bars and
nightclubs.
Paul Latham,
a 42-year-old Briton who has been living in Madrid for a year, was pleased to
finally be able to leave his house without covering his face.
"It's
great, it's nice to be able to live free again I suppose and not be constantly
thinking about wearing a mask. I love it."