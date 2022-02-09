World surpasses 400 million known coronavirus cases and confronts how to live with COVID

It took
more than a year for the world to reach 100 million confirmed infections: The
first cases were identified in late 2019, and the 100 millionth in January
2021. It took only seven months to double that number, and now six months to
double it again. Daily case counts have begun to decline, but an average of
more than 2.7 million infections have been reported every day.
The actual
number of cases is undoubtedly higher, and probably drastically so. Many
at-home rapid test results are never officially reported, and not all infected
people get tested because they may lack access, have no symptoms or choose not
to.
As the
virus has mutated, almost 5 billion people have received at least one dose of a
coronavirus vaccine, and research indicates that vaccines still offer
protection against the worst outcomes. The current, dominant form of the virus
— omicron — is less likely to lead to hospitalisation or death, so case counts
on their own have become less useful as a metric, at least in places with
higher rates of vaccination or prior infection. In New York City, for example,
cases peaked 541% higher this winter than last, but deaths rose much less,
peaking 44% higher than last winter.
But
scientists have cautioned that protection against infection may wane over time,
and future variants may be better able to sidestep our defences.
Still, many
governments have loosened restrictions as omicron-fuelled surges in many places
have declined. Australia will soon reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors.
Sweden is lifting most of its pandemic regulations, following in the footsteps
of Denmark and Norway. Just this week, the governors of California,
Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon said they would end statewide
indoor mask mandates, some of which applied to schools and others to public
places.
Dr Céline
Gounder, an infectious disease expert and public health researcher at Kaiser
Health News, said in an interview Tuesday that whether such relaxations were
appropriate or premature depended on local context, including vaccination
rates, number of infections and hospitalisation rates relative to hospital
capacity.
Within the
United States, “if there’s anywhere that’s in a position to dial back on
mitigation measures, it would be parts of the Northeast,” Gounder said. But she
added that she was surprised at the decision to do so statewide in California,
where circumstances vary greatly at the local level.
The moves
reflect the profound exhaustion people are experiencing two years into the
pandemic, and an understanding that the coronavirus is here to stay in some
form. But what that looks like remains unclear. “The virus will become endemic”
is a truth broadly accepted by people who disagree on what the word even means.
Endemicity
can, but does not necessarily, mean a mild threat: The common cold is endemic,
but so is malaria in many parts of the world. The coronavirus will probably end
up posing a greater or lesser threat in different places, depending on
vaccination rates and other factors. New variants could further complicate the
picture, especially with billions of people around the world still
unvaccinated.
Only 11% of
people in low-income countries have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine,
compared with 78% in high- and upper-middle-income countries, according to the
Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. Africa has the lowest
vaccination rate of any continent, with just 15.4% of the population receiving
at least one dose. Some people with disabilities, chronic illnesses or weakened
immune systems remain vulnerable despite vaccinations.
And the
coronavirus continues to take a devastating toll, including in the United
States, where the virus has killed at far higher rates than in other wealthy
nations.
More than
5.7 million people worldwide have died of the virus, including more than
900,000 in the United States alone. On average, the United States is reporting
2,598 new deaths, the equivalent of a disaster worse than Pearl Harbor, every
day. Globally, 10,900 people a day are dying from COVID-19.
“We’re
concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of
vaccines, and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity,
preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary,” Dr
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation,
said last week. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
