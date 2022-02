In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. On Friday, Turkey reported a record 111,157 infections.

Data on Thursday also showed 241 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, the highest daily toll since Nov 3, while Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to complete their vaccination and the elderly to exercise more caution.