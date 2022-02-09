The mask debate

There was some background noise in the gym,
and he has a disability that affects how he communicates. Usually, it does not
keep us from talking at length. This time — with both of us masked — neither of
us could follow what the other was saying. We smiled and gave up.
It was not a big deal, but it reminded me that
masks have both benefits and costs. They can slow the transmission of the
COVID-19 virus, especially medical-grade masks worn properly. They also impede
human communication. Talking with a mask on, as Kathleen Pike, a psychology
professor at Columbia University has written, “is like talking on your phone in
a zone with weak cell service.”
If you scroll through social media, you will
find no shortage of people proclaiming that mask-wearing is easy for them. I
don’t doubt it. But it is not so easy for many other people, including young
children, people with learning disabilities and people who are hard of hearing.
The national debate over mask mandates in
schools is picking up again. On Monday, Democratic governors in Connecticut,
Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon all announced the end of their statewide
mandates, to take effect in coming weeks. It’s a sign that more Americans — and
not just Republicans — are ready to move to a new phase of the pandemic.
The end of the statewide mandate is a “huge
step toward normalcy,” New Jersey’s governor, Philip Murphy, said. “We can
responsibly live with this thing.”
Still, parts of the partisan divide will
continue. In some left-leaning communities, school mandates will probably
remain even after Democratic governors lift statewide rules.
In a newsletter last week, I promised to
revisit our recent poll on partisan COVID attitudes — and to consider a
response from some liberal readers. The debate over school masking offers a way
to do so.
COMMUNAL RISK
The poll found that many Democrats, especially
younger Democrats, seem to be overstating their personal risk from COVID. In
response, some readers argued that exaggerating individual risk is actually a
good thing, because it leads to more support for COVID mitigation policies,
like mask mandates and limits on public gatherings.
The real problem, according to this view, is
that the US has done too little to protect people from COVID; if exaggerating
individual risk can reduce COVID’s communal risk, isn’t that a good thing?
There is some logic to this line of thinking,
because the US has indeed done too little to battle COVID. But the argument
depends on the assumption that almost all COVID restrictions improve public
health, and that isn’t necessarily true. Nearly every restriction has both
benefits and costs. The question is, when do the benefits outweigh the costs?
With the vaccines and boosters, the answer is
clear. The benefits (a huge reduction in the risk of death, hospitalisation and
other symptoms) vastly outweigh the costs (a day or two of potentially feeling
crummy). With many other mitigation strategies, however, the answer is murkier.
The disruption and isolation of the past two
years have contributed to increases in educational inequality, mental-health
problems, blood pressure, drug overdoses, violent crime and other serious ills.
Masks are an intriguing tool because they
allow people to be together while also protecting themselves. Yet a growing
number of Americans are nonetheless deciding that the costs of masks often fall
short of the benefits, especially in schools.
Let’s dig into both the costs and benefits of
school mask mandates.
THE EMPATHY GAP
The benefits of universal masking in schools
remain unclear. Studies — in Florida and in England, for example — tend to find
little effect on caseloads. One study that did find an effect has been largely
debunked.
Some experts still favor masks in schools,
saying they likely have an effect, even if few studies have yet shown it. A lot
of other evidence suggests masking matters. Until the omicron wave ends and
both hospitalisations and deaths fall much further, masks should stay on, these
experts say.
Other experts believe that the universal mask
mandates are almost worthless. Among the reasons: Medical masks are designed
for adults, not children, Michael Osterholm, a University of Minnesota
epidemiologist, notes. Even masks designed for children slip off their faces.
Children take off their masks to eat. Add in omicron’s intense contagiousness,
and the benefits of the current mandates may be tiny.
A universal mandate “doesn’t work,” Osterholm
told me. Mandates focused on older children and high-quality masks can help
when caseloads are rising rapidly, he added.
It’s also relevant that teachers and students
who want to continue wearing masks can do so. One-way masking, with medical
masks, provides protection, experts note.
Of course, the costs of mandates may also be
small for many children, especially older ones. For others, though, the costs
seem larger. NPR’s Anya Kamenetz has catalogued them: Students can’t always
understand teachers; young children, unable to see faces in classrooms, may not
be developing emotional skills; and children of all ages are having a harder
time making connections.
“They’re not developing empathy,” Stephanie
Avanessian, a Los Angeles mother, told NPR. “It’s taken six months for my fifth
grader to make friends because it’s so hard to tell what people are doing.”
For reasons like this, Europe’s infectious
disease agency does not recommend masking for children under 12, and many
countries avoid masking preschoolers. The US stands out for its aggressive use
of masks on young children.
THE BOTTOM LINE
The evidence suggests that the benefits of
mandated school masking are modest and that the costs are meaningful for some
children, particularly after two years of pandemic life. This combination
suggests that the removal of statewide mandates will probably do more good than
harm, given that COVID cases are now plummeting.
But there is an important caveat: If another
big COVID wave comes — and it may — the argument for a temporary return of
masking will become stronger. When hospitals are overwhelmed, even small
differences in caseloads can save lives. Different moments call for different
COVID policies.
