Italy reports 101,864 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 415 deaths

Italy has registered 149,512 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,337 on Tuesday, down from 18,675 a day earlier.

There were 99 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 70 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,376 from a previous 1,423.

Some 999,095 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 393,663, the health ministry said.