Hong Kong's zero-COVID strategy under pressure as cases soar

The global financial hub, which is following mainland
China's strategy of suppressing all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible,
has seen cases soar since January with over 2,000 infections compared with just
two in December.
In addition to the confirmed infections, there were more
than 600 other preliminary positive cases on Monday, authorities said.
Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the
previous day's record of 351 cases. Dozens of bank branches, including outlets
of HSBC and Bank of China, suspended operations on Monday to help curb
transmissions.
Health Secretary Sophia Chan said over the weekend that she
expects cases to rise "exponentially".
The former British colony has become one of the most
isolated cities in the world, with flights down around 90% due to strict
coronavirus regulations and schools, playgrounds, gyms as well as most other
venues shut. Restaurants close at 6 pm (1000 GMT), while most people, including
the majority of civil servants, are working from home.
The economic and psychological tolls from the hardline
approach are rapidly rising, with measures becoming more draconian than those
first implemented at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Government quarantine facilities are also nearing their
maximum as authorities struggle to keep up with their rigid contact tracing
scheme.
Thousands of people queued up in rainy weather across the
city on Monday for mandatory COVID-19 tests, ordered for people who had visited
locations where infections had been reported.
In total, Hong Kong has recorded 213 COVID deaths and around
15,000 cases since early 2020, far less than other similar major cities.
REVERBERATIONS
Health experts said the city's current strategy of shutting
itself off as the rest of the world shifts to living with coronavirus, is not
sustainable.
The official Chinese Communist Party newspaper, the People's
Daily, said in an editorial on Monday that a "dynamic zero infection"
strategy is the scientific option for Hong Kong, suggesting that no change is
being planned.
Around 80% of the city's 7.5 million residents have had at
least one COVID-19 jab but the majority of elderly remain unvaccinated, government
figures show.
Out of these around 40% have received the Chinese-made
Sinovacvaccine, believed to be far less effective against the disease than the
one produced by Germany's BioNTech, the other vaccine available in the city.
Infections have been recorded across government departments
from hospitals and housing to the independent anti-corruption body.
Two pet cats tested positive for coronavirus, the government
said on Friday, as it urged pet owners to avoid kissing animals. In January,
authorities ordered a cull of more than 2,000 hamsters in dozens of pet shops,
after tracing an outbreak to a worker in a shop where 11 hamsters tested
positive.
The government has also tried to assuage worries over a
shortage of food from the mainland after some cross-border truck drivers tested
positive. Several drivers have been forced to isolate but overall fresh food
supply “remained stable”, it said on Sunday.
There have been shortages of imported foreign food and cost
increases due to tight air restrictions.