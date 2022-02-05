US coronavirus deaths surpass 900,000, driven in part by omicron surge

The latest tally marks an increase of more
than 100,000 US COVID-19 fatalities since Dec 12, coinciding with a surge of
infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious omicron variant
of the virus.
Preliminary evidence has shown that omicron,
while far more infectious, generally causes less severe illness than earlier
iterations of the virus, such as delta. But the sheer volume of omicron cases
fueled a surge in hospitalisations that has strained many US healthcare systems
to their limits in recent weeks.
Experts have said the bulk of omicron patients
requiring hospitalisation were unvaccinated individuals and people with other
underlying chronic health conditions.
Data also suggests that omicron may have hit
the United States harder than other countries with younger overall populations,
such as in Africa.
As of Friday, according to Reuters' running
tally of state-reported data, the total number of American lives lost to
COVID-19 since the first US cases were detected in early 2020 has reached at
least 904,228, more than the entire population of South Dakota.
US President Joe Biden, whose first year in
office has been dogged by a pandemic that has proven more implacable than was
expected - due in part to many Americans' hesitancy to get vaccinated - used
the occasion to urge greater vaccine uptake.
Some 250 million Americans have received at
least one shot, "and we have saved more than one million American lives as
a result," he said in a statement.
On the eve of his inauguration in January
2021, Biden led a national memorial observance to honor the 400,000 Americans
who had then perished from COVID-19, 11 months after the virus claimed its
first US life.
The latest tally stands as the highest number
of COVID-19 deaths reported by any nation, followed by Russia, Brazil and India
with more than 1.8 million deaths combined. In terms of coronavirus fatalities
per capita, the United States ranks 20th, well below the top two - Peru and
Russia.
Nevertheless, the US COVID-19 death rate
appears to be slowing as the omicron surge wanes, figures show. The seven-day
average fell for two days in a row to 2,592, compared with a peak average of
2,674 in the current wave of infections. By comparison, the peak during the
delta wave in January 2021 was an average of 3,300 deaths a day.
Some public health officials have said that as
the omicron outbreak recedes and hospitalisations decline, the pandemic may
enter a new phase in the United States and elsewhere.
In the state of Iowa, for example, the
governor announced on Friday that a public health disaster proclamation, and
special safety measures that go with it, would expire on Feb 15.
"The flu and other infectious illnesses
are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly,"
Governor Kim Reynolds tweeted.
Nationally, confirmed COVID-19 cases are now
averaging 354,000 a day, half of what was reported less than two weeks ago and
down from the peak of nearly 806,000 infections a day on Jan 15. Many
infections, however, go uncounted because they are detected by home-testing
kits and not reported to public health authorities, officials say.
Over the past seven days, the states reporting
the most new cases per capita were Alaska, Kentucky, Washington state, South
Carolina and North Dakota.
Current US COVID hospitalizations on Thursday
stood at 117,000 compared with a peak of nearly 153,000 on Jan 20.