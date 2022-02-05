Those with weakened immune systems are urged to get additional shots sooner

Members of an advisory committee to the CDC also
signalled their support for another change to vaccination guidelines,
indicating that they would endorse extending the gap between first and second
doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines from roughly four to eight weeks.
That change, expected to reduce the risk of
heart-related side effects and heighten the effectiveness of the vaccines, has
not yet been voted on by the committee or implemented by the CDC.
Those and other updates to vaccination guidelines were
the focus of a daylong meeting Friday of CDC scientists and expert advisers.
During the meeting, the advisers also updated their
endorsement of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine after the Food and Drug
Administration on Monday granted full approval to the shot, making it the
second to receive full regulatory approval. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC
director, gave her backing to Moderna’s vaccine later Friday.
Much of the CDC meeting centered on how to better
protect people with weakened immune systems, many of whom produce fewer
antibodies in response to a vaccination or an infection, leaving them
susceptible to the virus and to higher risks of serious illness. Some
immunocompromised people have lately complained that pharmacies or hospitals
have refused them additional vaccine doses recommended by the CDC.
CDC scientists said they hoped that the new guidance
would smooth that group’s path to receiving additional shots.
For people with moderately or severely weakened immune
systems who had received the recommended three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna
vaccines, the CDC shortened the period that they had to wait for a fourth dose,
reducing it to three months from five.
Elisha Hall, a CDC scientist, said the agency was
concerned about waning levels of protection in people with weakened immune
systems, especially given how quickly the omicron variant spreads. Hall said
small studies had shown that administering a fourth dose shortly after a third
still strengthened immune responses in that group.
Federal regulators in August authorised a third Pfizer
or Moderna dose for some immunocompromised people who had originally received
those shots. Health authorities considered the additional dose for this group
an integral part of their primary immunisation series, rather than a booster
shot.
The CDC on Friday also encouraged people with
moderately or severely weakened immune systems who had originally been given
the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to take two additional vaccine doses, rather
than only one.
The CDC’s expert advisers applauded the push to better
protect people with weakened immune systems.
Dr Camille Kotton, an infectious disease physician at
Massachusetts General Hospital, said that she had seen a number of
immunocompromised people experience “significant breakthrough infections”
during the omicron surge. “I really think this will help dramatically,” she
said.
The CDC also gave doctors leeway to administer Pfizer
or Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised people outside of the recommended
dosing intervals in cases where “the benefits of vaccination are deemed to
outweigh the potential and unknown risks.”
In a separate update, the CDC did away with
restrictions on when COVID patients who had been treated with monoclonal
antibody infusions could be vaccinated.
The CDC had previously recommended that people given
the antibodies — a COVID treatment generally administered intravenously at
hospitals or clinics — wait 90 days before being vaccinated with either a
primary or a booster dose.
But the updated CDC guidance said that those patients
no longer needed to wait, based on evidence that people who had recently
received the treatment still responded well to a vaccine.
It is not clear when the CDC could take action on
lengthening the time between first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and
Moderna vaccines.
CDC scientists on Friday presented evidence that an
eight-week interval resulted in stronger immune responses and higher levels of
protection against infection or hospitalisation. They also said it reduced the
risk of serious but rare side effects seen especially in young men —
myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or
inflammation of the lining around the heart. (Those conditions are typically
mild and can also arise from COVID-19.)
Dr Matthew Daley, a senior investigator at Kaiser
Permanente in Colorado and a member of the CDC advisory committee, said he
hoped the change would persuade some people to get vaccinated. “If the message
is, ‘We already have a highly effective and highly safe vaccine or vaccines,
and this is an approach to make them even safer,’ that might convince some
folks.”
© 2022 The New York Times Company