Those with weakened immune systems are urged to get additional shots sooner

Members of an advisory committee to the CDC also signalled their support for another change to vaccination guidelines, indicating that they would endorse extending the gap between first and second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines from roughly four to eight weeks.

That change, expected to reduce the risk of heart-related side effects and heighten the effectiveness of the vaccines, has not yet been voted on by the committee or implemented by the CDC.

Those and other updates to vaccination guidelines were the focus of a daylong meeting Friday of CDC scientists and expert advisers.

During the meeting, the advisers also updated their endorsement of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the shot, making it the second to receive full regulatory approval. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, gave her backing to Moderna’s vaccine later Friday.

Much of the CDC meeting centered on how to better protect people with weakened immune systems, many of whom produce fewer antibodies in response to a vaccination or an infection, leaving them susceptible to the virus and to higher risks of serious illness. Some immunocompromised people have lately complained that pharmacies or hospitals have refused them additional vaccine doses recommended by the CDC.

CDC scientists said they hoped that the new guidance would smooth that group’s path to receiving additional shots.

For people with moderately or severely weakened immune systems who had received the recommended three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the CDC shortened the period that they had to wait for a fourth dose, reducing it to three months from five.

Elisha Hall, a CDC scientist, said the agency was concerned about waning levels of protection in people with weakened immune systems, especially given how quickly the omicron variant spreads. Hall said small studies had shown that administering a fourth dose shortly after a third still strengthened immune responses in that group.

Federal regulators in August authorised a third Pfizer or Moderna dose for some immunocompromised people who had originally received those shots. Health authorities considered the additional dose for this group an integral part of their primary immunisation series, rather than a booster shot.

The CDC on Friday also encouraged people with moderately or severely weakened immune systems who had originally been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to take two additional vaccine doses, rather than only one.

The CDC’s expert advisers applauded the push to better protect people with weakened immune systems.

Dr Camille Kotton, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, said that she had seen a number of immunocompromised people experience “significant breakthrough infections” during the omicron surge. “I really think this will help dramatically,” she said.

The CDC also gave doctors leeway to administer Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised people outside of the recommended dosing intervals in cases where “the benefits of vaccination are deemed to outweigh the potential and unknown risks.”

In a separate update, the CDC did away with restrictions on when COVID patients who had been treated with monoclonal antibody infusions could be vaccinated.

The CDC had previously recommended that people given the antibodies — a COVID treatment generally administered intravenously at hospitals or clinics — wait 90 days before being vaccinated with either a primary or a booster dose.

But the updated CDC guidance said that those patients no longer needed to wait, based on evidence that people who had recently received the treatment still responded well to a vaccine.

It is not clear when the CDC could take action on lengthening the time between first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

CDC scientists on Friday presented evidence that an eight-week interval resulted in stronger immune responses and higher levels of protection against infection or hospitalisation. They also said it reduced the risk of serious but rare side effects seen especially in young men — myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the lining around the heart. (Those conditions are typically mild and can also arise from COVID-19.)

Dr Matthew Daley, a senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente in Colorado and a member of the CDC advisory committee, said he hoped the change would persuade some people to get vaccinated. “If the message is, ‘We already have a highly effective and highly safe vaccine or vaccines, and this is an approach to make them even safer,’ that might convince some folks.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company