Russia eases COVID restrictions as daily cases hit record

The number
of daily infections has been surging since January. But the highly
transmissible omicron variant has not led to a significant increase in deaths,
and the Kremlin has recently dismissed concerns about the risk of new
lockdowns.
According to
the latest order from the consumer health watchdog, from Sunday people will no
longer need to self-isolate after contacting those infected with COVID-19.
In Moscow,
schools and nurseries may end isolation requirements for pupils from next week,
the capital's coronavirus task force said.
Earlier this
week, Anna Popova, the head of the watchdog, said that some of the restrictions
no longer made sense as the omicron variant was spreading too fast. Up to 20
percent of infected people in Russia and 40 percent of people in Moscow have no
symptoms.
The order to
lift quarantine restrictions comes as new daily cases in Russia jumped to
177,282 on Saturday, from 168,201 a day earlier, and compared with less than
16,000 a day that Russia reported a month ago, the government coronavirus task
force said.
It also
reported 714 deaths in the past 24 hours, down from all-time high levels above
1,200 recorded in November.