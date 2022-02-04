Japan's serious COVID cases climb to four-month high; infections hit record

Seriously ill patients climbed by 131 to 1,042 cases from
the day before, the health ministry said, the highest since September when the
Delta variant drove a fifth wave of cases.
Japan recorded 96,748 new cases on Thursday. Most regions
are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of omicron
that has exploded among a population where less than 5% have received vaccine
booster shots.
The government is considering a two-week extension of the
curbs in 13 regions, including its capital Tokyo, the Fuji News Network said on
Thursday.
Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on
Thursday. The city government also laid out revised criteria for requesting a
full state of emergency.
Tokyo will request an emergency declaration if either the
occupancy rate of hospital beds for serious patients or the rate of patients
needing oxygen reaches 30%-40%, and the 7-day average of new cases hits 24,000.