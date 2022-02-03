The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

Currently available vaccines produce
powerful, long-lasting immunity against severe illness, as several studies have
recently shown. But their protection against infection from the coronavirus is
transient, and can falter as new variants of the virus emerge — a failing that
has prompted talk of regular booster shots.
Nasal vaccines may be the best way to
prevent infections long term, because they provide protection exactly where it
is needed to fend off the virus: the mucosal linings of the airways, where the
coronavirus first lands.
Bharat Biotech is among the world’s
leading vaccine manufacturers. Its best known product, Covaxin, is authorised
to prevent COVID in India and many other countries. But its experimental nasal
vaccine may prove to be the real game changer.
Immunising entire populations with a
nasal or oral vaccine would be faster in the middle of a surge than injections,
which require skill and time to administer. A nasal vaccine is likely to be
more palatable to many (including children) than painful shots, and would
circumvent shortages of needles, syringes and other materials.
Intranasal vaccines “can be administered
easily in mass immunisation campaigns and reduce transmission,” said Krishna
Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech.
There are at least a dozen other nasal
vaccines in development worldwide, some of them now in Phase 3 trials. But
Bharat Biotech’s may be the first to become available. In January, the company
won approval to begin a Phase 3 trial of the nasal spray in India as a booster
for people who have already received two shots of a COVID vaccine.
The omicron variant made it all too
clear that even three doses of a vaccine, while they provide powerful
protection against severe illness, might not prevent infection. That’s because
injected vaccines produce antibodies in the blood, comparatively few of which
make it to the nose, the entryway for the virus.
So-called mucosal vaccines ideally would
coat the mucosal surfaces of the nose, mouth and throat with long-lasting
antibodies, and would be much better at preventing infection and spread of the
virus. It is the difference between planting sentries at the gates to bar
intruders and trying to oust them after they had already stormed the castle.
Nasal vaccines are “the only way to
really circumvent person-to-person transmission,” said Jennifer Gommerman, an
immunologist at the University of Toronto. “We can’t live forever sheltering
vulnerable people and boosting them so that their antibody levels stay
artificially high.”
Nasal vaccines have been shown to
protect mice, ferrets, hamsters and monkeys against the coronavirus. A new
study last week offered powerful evidence in support of their use as a booster.
An intranasal booster induced immune
memory cells and antibodies in the nose and throat, and strengthened protection
from the initial vaccination, the researchers reported. The study has not yet
been published in a scientific journal.
“Our approach is to not use a nasal vaccine
as a primary vaccination, but to boost with nasal vaccine, because then you can
leverage the existing immunity that’s already created,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an
immunologist at Yale University who led the study.
When she and her colleagues used a mix
of proteins from the new coronavirus as well as the related SARS virus, their
experimental nasal vaccine seemed capable of fending off a broad range of
coronavirus variants.
“There’s some flexibility, and there
might be more resilience against the virus,” said Gommerman, who was not
involved in the work. “And because we don’t know what the virus will do next,
that’s awfully appealing.”
The current COVID vaccines are injected into
muscle, and excel at training immune cells to tackle the virus after it enters
the body. They produce antibodies called IgG that circulate in the blood and
can be marshalled when needed.
But few of these antibodies travel to
the nose and throat, and even those that do wane quickly.
By contrast, nasal vaccines produce a
special set of antibodies, called IgA, that thrive on mucosal surfaces like the
nose and throat. And these antibodies may wane more slowly.
A vaccine delivered with a nebuliser
could coat the entire airway, including the lungs, with IgG antibodies. “It’s
not just the tip of the nose that’s protected,” Iwasaki said.
Mounting evidence supports IgA
antibodies as the key to preventing infection. In one study, Gommerman and her
colleagues found that only about 30% of people had detectable IgA antibodies
after receiving a second dose of vaccine.
Those who had lower levels of IgA within
a month of the second dose were more likely to develop a breakthrough
infection. IgG levels seemed to have no impact on the outcome.
“Location really matters, and mucosal
immunity is really important for protection from infection,” said Michal Tal,
an immunologist at Stanford University who was involved in the work.
People who gain immunity because of an
infection with the virus — rather than from an injected vaccine — tend to have
strong mucosal immunity, at least for a while. That may help explain why they
seemed to fare better against the delta variant than those who had been
vaccinated, Tal said.
But she warned that trying to obtain
mucosal immunity by getting infected was dangerous. “The way to get people that
kind of mucosal protection really, really, really should be with a nasal
vaccine,” she said.
Injected vaccines are the right approach
for generating the systemic immunity needed to prevent death and disease, the
urgent goal at the start of the pandemic, Tal said. And the Trump
administration ushered in several candidates through Operation Warp Speed.
“That was a good first step, but we
needed to have intranasal vaccines ready for boosting for right after that,”
she added. “What I really wish we had was a Warp Speed 2.0 for nasal vaccines.”
But developing nasal vaccines is
complicated. Measuring mucosal antibodies is much more difficult than quantifying
antibodies in the blood. The amounts are often low and can fluctuate wildly.
For example, the aroma of a delicious meal may flood the mouth with saliva,
diluting mucosal antibody levels.
“It’s just like a stepchild for vaccine
development, because it’s hard,” Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn
School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, said of mucosal vaccines.
The only nasal vaccine approved in the
United States for respiratory diseases is FluMist, and even that has been
riddled with problems. FluMist relies on a weakened flu virus, so it works well
in children who have never been exposed. But in many adults, existing immunity
to flu killed the weakened virus and left the vaccine ineffective.
Trying to enhance the vaccine with an
extra ingredient, called an adjuvant, inflamed the nasal mucosa and led to
Bell’s palsy in some people.
But those problems would not plague a
nasal vaccine that uses a viral protein, Iwasaki said: “Our approach is so different,
I don’t think it suffers from that kind of limitation.”
Still, there has been little talk of
nasal vaccines for COVID in the United States, which has embraced the mRNA
vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
“A lot of these developments take place
in other regions of the world,” said Krammer, who is involved in an effort to
create a nasal vaccine. “The appetite for new vaccines in the US is very low.”
One reason for the hesitation is that no
one yet knows how powerful immunity might be from a mucosal COVID vaccine, and
how long it might last, Gommerman said.
But mRNA vaccines likewise were a gamble
at the start of the pandemic, she noted: “I don’t think that’s a good enough
reason to not try.”
