Omicron subvariant ba.2 likely to have same severity as 'original': WHO

Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against
the different forms of omicron, Dr Boris Pavlin of the WHO's COVID-19 Response
Team told an online briefing.
The comments come as the ba.2 subvariant begins to replace
omicron's more common "original" ba.1 subvariant in countries such as
Denmark.
Based on data from Denmark, the first country where ba.2
overtook ba.1, there appears to be no difference in disease severity, although
ba.2 has the potential to replace ba.1 globally, Pavlin added.
"Looking at other countries where ba.2 is now
overtaking, we're not seeing any higher bumps in hospitalisation than
expected," he said.
ba.2 is more transmissible than the more common ba.1 and
more able to infect vaccinated people, according to a Danish study which
analysed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between
December and January.
The subvariant is already becoming dominant in the Philippines,
Nepal, Qatar, India and Denmark, Pavlin said.
He added: "Vaccination is profoundly protective against
severe disease, including for omicron. ba.2 is rapidly replacing ba.1. Its
impact is unlikely to be substantial, although more data are needed.”