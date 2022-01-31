‘Stealth’ variant no cause for alarm, but could slow case decline

That scenario is highly unlikely, scientists
say. But the new variant, which goes by the scientific name BA.2 and is one of
three branches of the omicron viral family, could drag out the omicron surge in
much of the world.
So far, BA.2 doesn’t appear to cause more
severe disease, and vaccines are just as effective against it as they are
against other forms of omicron. But it does show signs of spreading more
readily.
“This may mean higher peak infections in
places that have yet to peak, and a slowdown in the downward trends in places
that have already experienced peak omicron,” said Thomas Peacock, a virologist
at Imperial College London.
In November 2021, researchers in South Africa
first raised the alarm about omicron, which carried 53 mutations setting it
apart from the initial coronavirus strain isolated in Wuhan, China. Some of
those mutations enabled it to escape the antibodies produced by vaccines or
previous infections. Other mutations appear to have made it concentrate in the
upper airway, rather than in the lungs. Since then, omicron's genetic changes
have driven it to dominance across the world.
Within weeks of omicron's emergence, however,
researchers in South Africa started finding a few puzzling, omicron-like
variants. The viruses shared some of omicron's distinctive mutations but lacked
others. They also carried some unique mutations of their own.
It soon became clear that omicron was made up
of three distinct branches that split off from a common ancestor. Scientists
named the branches BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.
The earliest omicron samples belonged to BA.1.
BA.2 was less common. BA.3, which was even rarer, appears to be the product of
a kind of viral sex: BA.1 and BA.2 simultaneously infected the same person, and
their genes were scrambled together to create a new viral hybrid.
At first, scientists focused their attention
on BA.1 because its occurrence outnumbered the others by a ratio of 1,000 to 1.
A lucky break made it easy for them to track it.
Common PCR tests typically detect three
coronavirus genes. But the tests can identify only two of those genes in BA.1
because of a mutation in the third gene, known as spike.
In December, researchers in South Africa found
that a growing number of PCR tests were failing to detect the spike gene — a
sign that BA.1 was becoming more common. (The dominant variant at the time,
known as delta, didn’t cause spike failures in PCR tests.) As omicron rose,
delta waned.
Unlike BA.1., BA.2 lacks the spike mutation
that makes PCR tests fail. Without the ability to use PCR tests to track BA.2,
some scientists nicknamed it the “stealth” version of omicron.
But BA.2 wasn’t invisible: Researchers could
still track it by analysing the genetic sequences of samples from positive
tests. And once delta virtually disappeared, scientists could use PCR tests to
tell the difference between BA.1 and BA.2: Samples that caused spike failures
contained BA.1, whereas the ones that didn’t contained BA.2.
In recent weeks, BA.2 has become more common
in some countries. In Denmark, BA.2 makes up 65% of new cases, the Statens
Serum Institut reported Thursday. So far, however, researchers there have found
that people infected with BA.2 are no more or less likely to be hospitalised
than those with BA.1.
On Friday, the British government released
another early analysis of BA.2, finding that the variant makes up just a few
percent of cases there. Still, surveys across England show that it is growing
faster than BA.1 because it is more transmissible.
Reassuringly, the British researchers found
that vaccines were just as effective against BA.2 as BA.1.
Trevor Bedford, a virus expert at the Fred
Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, found a similar pattern in the United
States in viral sequences from recent test samples. He estimated that about 8%
of cases in the US are BA.2, and that figure is climbing fast, he added.
“I’m fairly certain that it will become
dominant in the US,” Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale University
School of Public Health, said, “but I don’t yet know what that would mean for
the pandemic.”
It’s conceivable that BA.2 could lead to a new
surge, but Grubaugh thinks it’s more likely that COVID-19 cases will continue
to decline in weeks to come. It’s also possible that BA.2 may create a small
bump on the way down or simply slow the fall. Experiments on BA.1 now underway
may help scientists sharpen their projections.
