Omicron’s spread could end ‘emergency phase’ of pandemic, WHO says

Dr Hans
Kluge, the director for the WHO’s European region, warned that it was too early
for nations to drop their guard, but he said that between vaccination and
natural immunity through infection, “omicron offers plausible hope for
stabilization and normalisation.”
His comments
echoed the optimism of other leading public health officials around the world,
including Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser for the
coronavirus.
Fauci said
Sunday that while there would be pain in the weeks ahead, especially as omicron
moves through the unvaccinated, the hope was that the continued spread of
omicron would not disrupt society to the same degree as other variants of the
coronavirus have done over the past two years.
Dr Tedros
Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, said that it remained the collective
responsibility of the world to end the pandemic.
“There are
different scenarios for how the pandemic could play out and how the acute phase
could end. But it’s dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant
or that we are in the endgame,” he said Monday at an executive board meeting of
the global health organization “On the contrary, globally, the conditions are ideal
for more variants to emerge.”
Given how
the virus has offered new surprises and challenges throughout the pandemic,
Kluge also offered a mix of caution and optimism.
“The
pandemic is far from over, but I am hopeful we can end the emergency phase in 2022
and address other health threats that urgently require our attention,” Kluge
wrote. “Backlogs and waiting lists have grown, essential health services have
been disrupted, and plans and preparations for climate-related health stresses
and shocks have been put on hold.”
The WHO’s
European region encompasses more than just the European Union. It includes 53
countries, covering a vast geographical region from the Atlantic to the
Pacific. Omicron has been spreading across the area from the west to the east,
into countries where vaccination rates are lower.
“While
omicron appears to cause much less severe disease than delta, we are still
seeing a rapid rise in hospitalizations, due to the sheer number of
infections,” Kluge wrote. “Fortunately, hospitalizations with omicron result
much less frequently in ICU admission. As predicted, most people needing
intensive care across the region are unvaccinated.”
He urged
nations to step up vaccination drives.
“Too many
people who need the vaccine remain unvaccinated,” he said. “This is helping to
drive transmission, prolonging the pandemic and increasing the likelihood of
new variants.”
Two years
ago — Jan 24, 2020 — the first case of coronavirus in Europe was detected in
France. Kluge took note of the toll the virus had wrought in the 732 days that
have followed.
Some 1.7
million deaths in the region have been attributed to COVID — which amounts to
99 people dying every hour of every day, according to the WHO’s estimates.
In addition,
more than 4 million people have been pushed into poverty in the region —
meaning they earn less than $5.50 a day. Frontline health workers have
experienced significant levels of anxiety, and the WHO cited one study showing
that about 40% of the staff working in intensive care units met the clinical
threshold for post-traumatic stress disorder.
“This
pandemic, like all other pandemics before it, will end, but it is far too early
to relax,” Kluge said. He added that it was “almost a given that new COVID-19
variants will emerge and return.”
But the
world was in a much better place to deal with what might come, he noted.
“I believe
that a new wave could no longer require the return to pandemic-era
population-wide lockdowns or similar measures,” he said.