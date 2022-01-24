Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching 'end game', warns WHO

"It’s
dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant and that we are in
the end game," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO executive board
meeting of the two-year pandemic that has killed nearly 6 million people.
"On the
contrary, globally the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge.
Though omicron
has sent total cases soaring to nearly 350 million, its less lethal impact and
the increasing prevalence of vaccines has led to optimism in some parts that
the worst of the pandemic may have passed.
Tedros, the
WHO's first African head who is running unopposed for a second term, urged
discipline and unity in combatting the coronavirus.
"The
COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical
juncture," he told a news conference earlier. "We must work together
to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue
to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect."
GERMANY
BIGGEST DONOR
Countries
must maximise strategies and tools already available, such as testing and
inoculation, for the global health emergency to end this year, he said.
Tedros' bid
for a second term received a boost when the WHO shelved a decision on his
native Ethiopia's request to investigate accusations of links to rebel forces.
He told
board members he was seeking an overhaul of the agency's funding model, with
Germany now the largest donor, supplanting Washington which had accused the WHO
of pro-China bias under former President Donald Trump's administration.
The United
States is resisting a financing proposal that would make the UN health body
more independent, raising doubts about the Biden administration's long-term
support.