With omicron circulating, New Zealand imposes its toughest restrictions

The cases,
in the South Island town of Nelson, are the first omicron infections detected
outside of workers connected to the international airport or the country’s
hotel quarantine facilities. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said some of the
infected people had attended a large wedding in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest
city.
“That means
omicron is now circulating in Auckland and possibly the Nelson-Marlborough
region, if not elsewhere,” Ardern said at a news conference announcing the
restrictions.
New Zealand
was pursuing a zero-COVID strategy until last year, when a major outbreak of
the delta variant forced it to give up those aspirations. But its numbers have
remained low. Over the past two months, New Zealand has reported just a few
dozen new cases per day.
It was
unclear how the people in Nelson — members of a single, multigenerational
family — had contracted the virus, though Ardern said they had recently flown
on the same Air New Zealand flight as an air steward who later tested positive
with omicron.
Ardern said
the new measures, classified as “Red” under the country’s traffic-light-based
system, were “not lockdown.”
“At Red,
businesses stay open and you can do most of things that you normally do,
including visiting family and friends and traveling around the country,” she
said.
But people
who are not vaccinated will face significant restrictions, including being
barred from worship services and from businesses that serve food or drinks.
Schools will stay open, but all pupils from third grade up must wear masks.
Events like weddings and funerals will be limited to 100 people, all of whom
must be vaccinated. (If unvaccinated people attend, the limit is reduced to
25.)
More than 93
percent of New Zealand’s population ages 12 and older are considered fully
vaccinated against the coronavirus, but only 23% have received a booster shot.
The new restrictions are expected to be kept in place for a number of weeks as
more booster shots are distributed.
On Friday,
New Zealand announced that people who test positive for the virus would need to
isolate for 14 days, up from 10. Their close contacts must now isolate for 10
days, instead of a week.
The omicron
variant has brought the pandemic to some of the most remote regions of the
world this past week. Some island nations in the Pacific recorded their first
cases, prompting the first lockdowns of the pandemic in Kiribati and Samoa.
At the news
conference, Ardern said that her wedding to her partner, television host Clarke
Gayford, would not be held in the coming weeks as planned.
“I am no
different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had
much more devastating impacts from the pandemic,” she said of the postponement.
“The most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one when they
are gravely ill — that will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience.”
© 2022 The
New York Times Company