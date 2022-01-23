Pfizer CEO sees annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters

Pfizer/BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine has shown
to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the heavily-mutated
omicron variant but less effective in preventing transmission.
With cases soaring, some countries have
expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortened the gap between shots
as governments scramble to shore up protection.
In an interview with Israel's N12 News, Bourla
was asked whether he sees booster shots being administered every four to five
months on a regular basis.
"This will not be a good scenario. What
I'm hoping (is) that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a
year," Bourla said.
"Once a year - it is easier to convince
people to do it. It is easier for people to remember.
"So from a public health perspective, it
is an ideal situation. We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that
covers omicron and doesn't forget the other variants and that could be a
solution," Bourla said.
Bourla has said Pfizer could be ready to file
for approval for a redesigned vaccine to fight omicron, and mass produce it, as
soon as March.
Citing three studies, the US Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that a third dose of an
mRNA vaccine is key to fighting omicron, providing 90% protection against
hospitalisation.
A preliminary study published by Israel's
Sheba Medical Center on Monday found that a fourth shot increases antibodies to
even higher levels than the third but was likely not enough to fend off
omicron. Nonetheless, a second booster was still advised for risk groups, Sheba
said.