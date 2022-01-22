China's Beijing to maintain COVID emergency status as Winter Olympics loom

A total of
27 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms and five local
asymptomatic carriers have been found in Beijing since Jan. 15, Pang Xinghuo,
an official at Beijing city's disease control authority told a news conference
on Saturday.
Elsewhere,
the northeastern city of Harbin will conduct a city-wide exercise to test its
roughly 10 million people for COVID-19 from Monday, although it has had no
recent cases, calling it an pre-emptive move ahead of the long Lunar New Year
holiday.
The city
government said on its official WeChat account it had made the decision in view
of how the week-long holiday, which officially starts on Jan. 31, was a peak
travel period for the country.
Cities
across China have in recent weeks imposed tougher restrictions to try to
control new outbreaks of COVID-19, a task that has also taken on extra urgency
as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics at the start of next month.
Many cities
have advised residents to stay put or requiring travellers to report their
trips days before their arrival.
Still, some
state media outlets are warning against being too harsh, after a county-level
government official in Henan province was quoted as saying that some people had
ignored the advice to "maliciously return" to their hometown and that
they would quarantine and detain such cases.
"It is
human nature to return home during the Spring Festival for reunions, so why is
it malicious?," the official People's Daily newspaper said on its Weibo
account on Saturday after the comments triggered heavy discussion on social
media.
"Preventing
and controlling the epidemic is a big task, but we cannot take a one size fits
all approach...(it) must be done in a scientific and legal way, and every
desire to return home must be treated compassionately."
Mainland
China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 21, down from 73 cases a day
earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.
The National
Health Commission said in a statement that 23 of the new cases were locally
transmitted, the same as a day earlier, and the rest imported.
The number
of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases,
rose to 43 from 31 a day earlier.
There were
no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
As of Jan.
21, mainland China had 105,547 confirmed cases.