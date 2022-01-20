Bangladesh expert panel recommends cutting COVID isolation to 10 days

The panel also recommended scrapping mandatory quarantine for those who come
into close contact with the patients but do not develop symptoms. They must
ensure tight masking.
It had made the rules at the onset of the pandemic, and now changed those when
infections are surging again amid the spread of omicron, a contagious but less
severe variant of the coronavirus.
In a statement on Wednesday, the committee said it recommended distribution of
masks free of cost among the people, and raising awareness about proper masking
and other health rules.
It also recommended strengthening monitoring of hospitals by the Directorate
General of Health Services to ensure care of COVID and non-COVID patients.