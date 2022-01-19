A 4th shot may not offer much more protection against catching omicron

Professor
Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Disease Unit at Sheba Medical
Centre and the leader of the research, cautioned that the results were not yet
peer-reviewed. But she said that there was no evidence of any risk from getting
a fourth dose, and that she supported giving the shots to vulnerable people who
might have some benefit from it.
She said the
study’s initial results raised questions about giving the extra dose more
broadly, including to generally healthy people in their early 60s. For them,
she said, it might be preferable to wait for a newer vaccine adapted to deal
with variants like omicron.
On Tuesday,
Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis, a senior official at Israel’s Health Ministry, told Kan
public radio that the decision to offer a fourth dose to older and more
vulnerable people had been correct, since they had produced higher levels of
antibodies. Higher levels of antibodies likely would give added protection
against serious illness.
Initial
results from the study showed that the fourth dose boosted antibodies fivefold.
But Regev-Yochay told reporters that two weeks after 154 hospital workers
received a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the number of participants
infected with the coronavirus was only slightly lower than the number of
infected in a control group that had not received a fourth shot. The hospital
did not release the raw data.
The study
adds information to the debate over whether a fourth shot is advisable. Israel
made the shots available to Israelis 60 and older and to people who are
considered particularly vulnerable before much data was available. The Health
Ministry acknowledged a lack of a scientific basis at that time, but said that
the rising rates of new cases meant time had run out for deliberating and
gathering more data.
Israeli data
show that immunity provided by a booster shot begins to wane after a few
months, and officials said that any downsides of getting a fourth shot were outweighed
by the possibility that it could add protection as omicron spread.
Among
scientists, questions remain over whether fourth shots are advisable. Research
indicates that COVID vaccines already protect against the worst outcomes,
including from the omicron variant. And while initial boosters in general are
recommended in several countries, doses every few months may not be a viable
long-term strategy, some experts have said.
About a
half-million Israelis have received a fourth dose.
Among some
Israeli professionals, the rush to give a little-tested fourth dose was a bone
of contention from the start.
An advisory
panel of experts recommended administering it to people 60 and older, as well
as to people with weakened immune systems, on Dec 21, and Prime Minister
Naftali Bennett enthusiastically supported the proposal. But given the lack of
knowledge about omicron then or the effectiveness of a fourth dose, some
experts called the idea premature.
Israel’s
Ministry of Health approved rolling out the fourth vaccine for those 60 and
older in early January.
It was not
immediately clear whether the news from Sheba would slow the uptake among
people eligible to receive a fourth dose.
