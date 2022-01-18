Djokovic has to comply with rules to go to Spain, PM says

Answering a question on whether Djokovic would
be allowed to enter Spain to compete after Australia deported him for being
unvaccinated against COVID-19, Sanchez said: "Any sportsperson who wishes
to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain".
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was
visiting Spain on Monday and stood beside Sanchez during the news conference,
also insisted the different rules in the different countries must be respected.
"We all have to abide by them, no matter who we are," he said.
Djokovic travels regularly to Spain where he
owns a house in the southern resort of Marbella. He spent a few days in late
December and early January and video footage showed him training there.
Spanish rules currently require people to have
either a vaccine certificate, a PCR negative test or a certificate of having
recovered from COVID. The country imposes strict quarantines on people who test
positive.
During the same news conference, the Spanish
Prime Minister made an impassionate call for vaccination. Even though
vaccination is not mandatory in Spain, the vaccination rate is one of the
highest in Europe.