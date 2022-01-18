Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February

Britain
reported 438 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily total since Feb. 24 last
year.
Health
minister Sajid Javid earlier told parliament he was optimistic that COVID-19
measures introduced to reduce the spread of omicron will be scaled back next
week as cases and hospitalisations look to have peaked.
The
government is considering phasing out England’s remaining pandemic
restrictions, including working from home guidance and the use of vaccine
passports, British media have reported.
Despite
infections reaching record highs in recent weeks, the rapid roll-out of booster
shots and the lesser severity of omicron has meant hospitalisations and deaths
have not risen as sharply compared with earlier waves of the pandemic.
Britain has
reported 152,513 deaths from COVID-19 in total, the seventh highest death total
in the world, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in the first year of
the pandemic.