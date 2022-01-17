Bangladesh attorney general, top administrators test positive for COVID

The chief legal officer of the state tested positive for the virus on Sunday after he gave his samples with cold and cough symptoms.

"I had a slight cold," Amin Uddin told bdnews24.com on Monday. “Later, (on Sunday), the report came positive when the COVID test was done,” he added.

He is now in isolation at his home and there were no major complications, said the 59-year-old Amin Uddin.

He was appointed to the post on Oct 7, 2020 after former Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh’s longest-serving attorney general, died of coronavirus complications on Sep 27 that year.

At the time, Amin Uddin was president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Meanwhile, ahead of the deputy commissioner's conference, two divisional commissioners and five deputy commissioners have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam shared the development at a press conference on Monday organised on the preparation of the three-day DC Conference 2022 which begins on Tuesday at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

The commissioners have been advised to take RT-PCR tests along with those who would accompany them before attending the conference.

Khandker Anwarul said deputy commissioners of Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Patuakhali, Lakshmipur and Chuadanga districts have been infected with the coronavirus. In addition, two commissioners of the Rajshahi and Barishal divisions are also suffering from COVID.

Twenty-four officials of the Cabinet Division have also been infected with the coronavirus.

Asked if it would have an impact on the DC conference, he said, "Only those who have tested negative will be on duty."

When asked whether the DC conference could be held virtually amid the recent surge of transmission, the cabinet secretary said: "The conference has been reduced to three days instead of five. The ADCs of the districts where the DCs have been affected will come instead.”

