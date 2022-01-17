Bangladesh attorney general, top administrators test positive for COVID

The chief legal officer of the state
tested positive for the virus on Sunday after he gave his samples with cold and
cough symptoms.
"I had a slight cold," Amin
Uddin told bdnews24.com on Monday. “Later, (on Sunday), the report came
positive when the COVID test was done,” he added.
He is now in isolation at his home and
there were no major complications, said the 59-year-old Amin Uddin.
He was appointed to the post on Oct 7, 2020 after former Attorney General
Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh’s longest-serving attorney general, died of
coronavirus complications on Sep 27 that year.
At the time, Amin Uddin was president of
the Supreme Court Bar Association.
Meanwhile, ahead of the deputy
commissioner's conference, two divisional commissioners and five deputy
commissioners have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam
shared the development at a press conference on Monday organised on the
preparation of the three-day DC Conference 2022 which begins on Tuesday at the
Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.
The commissioners have been advised to take RT-PCR tests along with those who
would accompany them before attending the conference.
Khandker Anwarul said deputy
commissioners of Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Patuakhali, Lakshmipur and Chuadanga
districts have been infected with the coronavirus. In addition, two
commissioners of the Rajshahi and Barishal divisions are also suffering from
COVID.
Twenty-four officials of the Cabinet
Division have also been infected with
the coronavirus.
Asked if it would have an impact on the
DC conference, he said, "Only those who have tested negative will be on
duty."
When asked whether the DC conference
could be held virtually amid the recent surge of transmission, the cabinet
secretary said: "The conference has been reduced to three days instead of
five. The ADCs of the districts where the DCs have been affected will come
instead.”