Philippines confirms community transmission of omicron, cases hit record

"We are seeing community transmission of the omicron
variant in the capital region," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario
Vergeire told a public briefing.
The region is an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than
13 million people.
The community transmission of the omicron variant is
characterised by a steep rise in cases, Vergeire said, adding that infections
may peak from the end of this month to mid-February.
The ministry reported 39,004 new COVID-19 infections on
Saturday, while active cases also hit a record, at 280,813.
With more than 3.16 million cases and nearly 53,000 deaths,
the Philippines has the highest COVID-19 infections and casualties in Southeast
Asia after Indonesia.