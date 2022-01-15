City of Beijing reports first local omicron case -state media

State
television reported on Saturday that the new infection had been identified as
the omicron strain.
Lab testing
found "mutations specific to the omicron variant" in the person, Pang
Xinghuo, an official at the city's disease control authority, told a news
briefing.
Officials
have sealed up the infected person's residential compound and workplace, and
collected 2,430 samples for testing from people linked to the two locations, a
Haidian district official said.
The
detection of the omicron variant Beijing came as cities across the country
ratchet up viral vigilance ahead of the Winter Olympics, due to start Feb. 4.
Authorities
have also warned that omicron adds to the increased risk of COVID-19
transmission as more people travel across the country and return to China from
overseas for the Lunar New Year holiday starting at the end of the month.
Many local
governments have advised residents not to leave town unnecessarily during the
holiday, while dozens of international and domestic flights have been
suspended.
Aside from
Beijing, China has reported locally transmitted infections of the Omicron
variant in at least four other provinces and municipalities -- in the northern
city of Tianjin, the central province of Henan, the southern province of
Guangdong and the northeastern province of Liaoning. However, the total number
omicron cases remains unclear.
He Qinghua,
an official at the National Health Commission (NHC), said in a briefing earlier
on Saturday that the Omicron variant was also detected in Shanghai, without
specifying the case count. He did not say whether the variant had been found
locally or among travellers from overseas.
He said 14
provincial areas in China had found the omicron variant in infected individuals
arriving from overseas, without naming the regions.
In a
statement on Saturday, the NHC reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for
Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier.
Of the new
infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the
National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier.
The new
locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Guangdong, Shaanxi and
Zhejiang.
China also
reported 25 new asymptomatic cases for Jan. 14, down from 42 infections a day
earlier. China classifies asymptomatic cases separately from confirmed cases.
There were
no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
As of Jan.
14, mainland China had 104,745 confirmed cases.