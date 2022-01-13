Not enough Canadian children are getting COVID-19 jabs, health systems at risk: Trudeau

As of Jan 1,
87.6 percent of Canadians above the age of 12 had received two shots. But among
those aged from 5 to 12, that number dipped to just 2 percent, with 45.6
percent having received one dose.
"Almost
half of kids across this country have gotten their vaccine. ... We need to get
more, so please ask your parents if you can get vaccinated," Trudeau said,
addressing children directly during a regular briefing.
Schools in
the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, which together account for around 61
percent of Canada's total population of 38.4 million, are teaching virtually,
but children are due to return to classrooms on Jan. 17.
"There
is more we can do and more we will do," Ontario education minister Stephen
Lecce told reporters, announcing that the province would set up special vaccine
clinics in schools to increase the number of children being inoculated.
People queue up for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a clinic inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, as the latest omicron variant emerges as a threat, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Cole Burston
It will also
distribute rapid tests for use when students show signs of COVID-19.
Last week
Trudeau said Canadians were angry and frustrated by people who were not
vaccinated, but on Wednesday he reverted to his more familiar tactic of
cajoling the reluctant.
Inoculations
support those "who are at risk of seeing important surgeries and
treatments cancelled because our health systems are getting overrun," he
said.
Trudeau,
however, sidestepped questions about Quebec's plans to force adults refusing to
get COVID-19 jabs to pay a "health contribution," saying he needed
more details.
The western
province of Saskatchewan said it was extending public health measures such as
requiring people to show vaccine passports and wear masks indoors until
end-February. They had been due to expire on Jan 31.