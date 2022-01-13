Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

French Health Minister Veran has tested positive for COVID

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Jan 2022 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2022 07:33 PM BdST

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.

"I will continue to carry out my duties remotely," Veran said on Twitter, confirming earlier media reports.

