French Health Minister Veran has tested positive for COVID
Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2022 07:33 PM BdSTUpdated: 13 Jan 2022 07:33 PM BdST
France's Health Minister Olivier Veran arrives to the Elysee Palace ahead of a working dinner with the European commissioners to mark the beginning of a 6-month French turn as presidency of the Council of the European Union, outside the palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.
"I will
continue to carry out my duties remotely," Veran said on Twitter,
confirming earlier media reports.