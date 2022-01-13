England to cut minimum COVID self-isolation to five days

The rapid
spread of the omicron variant has fuelled a spike in COVID-19 cases to record
highs in Britain, and the surge has cause major disruption to the staffing of
hospitals, schools and transport as staff have to self-isolate.
"We've
made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days
in England," Javid told parliament.
"From
Monday, people can test twice before they go, leaving isolation at the start of
day six."
The
government had previously reduced isolation period to seven days from 10 days
to people in England who get a negative result on a rapid lateral flow test two
days in a row.
Britain has
reported 151,000 deaths from COVID-19 in total, the seventh highest death total
in the world, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in earlier waves of
the pandemic.
Despite
record-high daily COVID-19 cases, the roll-out of booster shots and the lesser
severity of the variant has meant hospitalisations and deaths have not risen as
sharply.
"Due to
the lag between infections and hospitalisations, the NHS (health service) will
remain under significant pressure over the next few weeks," Javid said.
"It is
encouraging however, that during this wave, we have not seen an increase in
COVID-19 intensive care patients. And there are already early signs that the
rate of hospitalisation is starting to slow."